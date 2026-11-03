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English NewsNewsIndiaAga Ruhullah Quits NC, Resigns As MP In Fresh Blow To Omar Abdullah Amid Party Rebellion

Aga Ruhullah Quits NC, Resigns As MP In Fresh Blow To Omar Abdullah Amid Party Rebellion

NC MP Aga Syed Ruhullah quits the party and resigns his parliamentary seat, deepening Omar Abdullah's political crisis amid an MLA rebellion.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 03 Nov 2026 02:30 PM (IST)

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) suffered a major setback on Tuesday after Srinagar MP Aga Syed Ruhullah announced his exit from the party and resigned from his parliamentary seat. The development adds to the political challenges facing Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, whose government is already grappling with a rebellion by a section of its legislators.

Making the announcement at a large gathering in Budgam, Ruhullah ended his decades-long association with the NC, accusing the party leadership of abandoning the commitments it had made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The 48-year-old leader said he could no longer remain associated with a party that had moved away from its promises on the restoration of Article 370, constitutional rights, reservation reforms and the release of political prisoners.

Reacting to the development, BJP leader Ravinder Raina described Ruhullah's departure as a significant setback for the ruling party.

“He has served as an MLA three times and has also held a ministerial position. His resignation is a major setback for the National Conference,” he said.

NC Faces Fresh Crisis Amid Rebellion By 25 MLAs

Ruhullah's departure comes at a time when the NC is struggling with growing dissent within its ranks. The internal differences intensified following the October 27 Cabinet reshuffle, during which Omar Abdullah inducted four new ministers.

The situation escalated further on Monday, when 25 disgruntled NC legislators issued a 14-day ultimatum to the party leadership. The rebel group threatened to withdraw support from the government if its demands were not addressed.

The dissident lawmakers have called for a complete restructuring of the Omar Abdullah administration, including the removal of all sitting ministers and the dismissal of the Chief Minister's advisor.

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They have also accused Abdullah and his close associates of sidelining the party's traditional consultative approach and taking decisions without adequately involving other leaders.

Who Is Aga Syed Ruhullah?

A prominent Shia cleric from Budgam, Ruhullah, 48, emerged as an influential ideological voice within the NC following the Centre's decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special status in August 2019.

His departure marks a significant break with a party he had been associated with for decades. Ahead of Tuesday's announcement, a post on his X account indicated a new political direction.

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“876 days we kept our heads down serving J&K. Tomorrow, November 3, a new journey starts,” the post read. Ruhullah also chose the death anniversary of his father, Aga Syed Mehdi Mustafa, to announce his political departure.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Nov 2026 02:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aga Syed Ruhullah Resignation Aga Ruhullah Quits NC Omar Abdullah Government Crisis Jammu And Kashmir National Conference
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