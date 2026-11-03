IND vs NZ: Five Star Players Who Could Miss Out On India's Playing XI

Team India will aim to begin the five-match ODI series against New Zealand with a victory when the opening match takes place on November 4. However, selecting the best possible combination could be a challenge for captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir. With 16 players available in the squad, five will have to make way in the final playing XI.

The team management will be keen to start the series on a winning note and take an early 1-0 lead. However, several established players and cricketers who have performed well recently could find themselves among the substitutes. Here are five players who might have to watch the opening match from the dugout.

1. Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj could miss the opening ODI as he is currently involved with India A and is expected to reach Auckland on November 4. The team management may prefer to give him some time to recover and prepare before bringing him into the playing XI for the subsequent matches. Siraj has been performing impressively in red-ball cricket for India A.

2. Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad is another batter who could miss out on selection for the series opener. Shreyas Iyer's return to the Indian side has increased competition for a place in the middle order. Gaikwad may only get an opportunity if the management decides to rest one of its regular players. His performances in the previous series have strengthened his case, but a place in the starting XI is not guaranteed.

3. Ishan Kishan

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan could also be among the players left out of the first ODI. The team management is reportedly considering KL Rahul for the wicketkeeper-batter role in the opening three matches. If that plan goes ahead, Kishan may have to wait for his opportunity, potentially until the final two ODIs.

4. Aaqib Nabi

Young fast bowler Aaqib Nabi could find it difficult to secure a place in the playing XI for the Auckland match. The team management appears to favour Anshul Kamboj for the available fast-bowling slot. Despite Nabi's recent performances, Kamboj is reportedly ahead in the selection race and could get the nod for the series opener.

5. Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav may once again have to wait for an opportunity after missing out throughout the T20I series. The conditions at Eden Park could influence India's bowling combination, with the management potentially preferring an additional pace option. Axar Patel is expected to feature as the spin-bowling all-rounder, which could leave Kuldeep out of the first ODI.

India's Probable Playing XI For 1st ODI Against New Zealand

1. Shubman Gill (Captain)

2. Rohit Sharma

3. Virat Kohli

4. Shreyas Iyer (Vice-captain)

5. KL Rahul (Wicketkeeper)

6. Nitish Kumar Reddy

7. Naman Dhir

8. Axar Patel

9. Anshul Kamboj

10. Arshdeep Singh

11. Gurnoor Brar

India vs New Zealand: Full ODI Series Schedule

- 1st ODI: November 4 – Auckland – 7:30 AM IST

- 2nd ODI: November 7 – Wellington – 7:30 AM IST

- 3rd ODI: November 10 – Hamilton – 7:30 AM IST

- 4th ODI: November 13 – Mount Maunganui – 7:30 AM IST

- 5th ODI: November 15 – Mount Maunganui – 7:30 AM IST