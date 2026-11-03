Supreme Court Flags Open Sale Of Conventional Firecrackers In Delhi Despite Diwali Curbs

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Supreme Court concerned over open illegal firecracker sales in Delhi.

Media report confirmed illegal sales; court demands strict enforcement.

SC allowed green crackers Nov 7-8 for specific hours.

Sales banned from Nov 9; prohibited near hospitals, schools.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed concern over the open sale of conventional and unauthorised firecrackers in Delhi markets, despite restrictions imposed by the court a day earlier. The bench asked the Centre, Delhi government and police to take all necessary measures to prevent violations.

A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale referred to a November 3 report in Hindustan Times, which documented firecrackers being openly displayed and sold in several markets. The report also alleged that conventional crackers were being supplied on demand and products carrying questionable QR codes were being passed off as green firecrackers.

“In today's report on Hindustan Times there is a photograph. They say that notwithstanding yesterday’s order, now everything is available in the (firecracker) shops. Please look into it,” the bench told Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, who appeared for the Centre, Delhi government and the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

What The Supreme Court Said About Firecracker Sales

Referring to the report's account of different varieties of firecrackers being available in the market, the bench said: “They say that in the market every other cracker, licensed, unlicensed, QR code, or no QR code, everything is available. Please take a note of it.”

The court asked the law officer to look into the matter and ensure that the necessary measures were taken. Its observations brought the focus back on enforcement even as it had relaxed the blanket prohibition on firecrackers for a limited period around Diwali.

When Can Delhi-NCR Residents Burst Green Crackers?

On Monday, November 2, the Supreme Court permitted the use of green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR for specified hours on November 7 and 8. The court observed that Diwali has religious, social and emotional significance, but harming the environment would defeat the very purpose of the celebration.

Under the court's directions, green firecrackers can be burst between 6 am and 7 am and 8 pm and 10 pm on both days.

The court also prohibited the bursting of firecrackers within 300 metres of hospitals, nursing homes, schools, old-age homes and silence zones. The sale of firecrackers will be completely prohibited from November 9.

The court has observed that while firecrackers contribute to pollution, traditional crackers continue to be sold illegally despite restrictions. It said regulating the manufacture, sale and use of green firecrackers would be preferable to a blanket ban.