IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Check Match Timings, Live Telecast And Streaming Details

After an exciting T20I series, India and New Zealand are ready to renew their rivalry in a five-match ODI contest. The opening match will be played on Wednesday, November 4, in Auckland. India, having secured the T20I series 3-2, will now look to carry that winning momentum into the 50-over format.

Shubman Gill will lead the Indian team in the first three ODIs, while Shreyas Iyer is set to captain the side in the remaining two matches. The series will also feature two of India's biggest batting stars, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, making their return to ODI action.

However, Indian viewers will have to tune in early to catch the action, as all five matches are scheduled to begin in the morning according to Indian Standard Time.

Here is everything you need to know about the opening encounter, including its timing, venue and live broadcast details.

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Date And Venue

The first ODI between India and New Zealand will take place on Wednesday, November 4, at Eden Park in Auckland. Shubman Gill will captain India, while Mitchell Santner will lead the New Zealand side.

IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Match Timing In India

Unlike the T20I matches, which began at 12:30 PM IST, the ODI fixtures will start much earlier. The first match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 AM IST, with the toss taking place at 7:00 AM.

In New Zealand, the match will get underway at 3:00 PM local time. All five ODIs in the series are scheduled to follow the same 7:30 AM IST start time.

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Where To Watch Live?

Cricket fans in India can watch the ODI series live on the Sony Sports Network television channels. Those who prefer online viewing can access the live stream through the SonyLIV app and website.

The matches will also be available on DD Sports for television viewers.

India vs New Zealand: Full ODI Series Schedule

1st ODI: November 4 - Auckland - 7:30 AM IST

2nd ODI: November 7 - Wellington - 7:30 AM IST

3rd ODI: November 10 - Hamilton - 7:30 AM IST

4th ODI: November 13 - Mount Maunganui - 7:30 AM IST

5th ODI: November 15 - Mount Maunganui - 7:30 AM IST