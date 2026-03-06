Suryakumar Yadav Admits To Extreme Nerves During Semi-Final Against England

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Shortly after leading India to a pulse-pounding 7-run victory at the Wankhede Stadium, a visibly relieved Suryakumar Yadav opened up about the emotional and tactical roller coaster of defending a humongous 253-run total. Speaking during the post-match presentation, the Indian captain admitted that despite the mountainous score, England’s fearless chase pushed him to his physical and mental limits. The victory, powered by Sanju Samson’s 89* and a disciplined final over from the bowling unit, officially books India’s ticket to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for a Sunday showdown against New Zealand.

Facing the Nerves of a World Cup Knockout

Defending 254 against an England side that refused to quit, even after being reduced to 95/4, took a visible toll on the skipper. He confessed that the pressure of the moment was reflected in his physical state, and he expects a similar atmosphere when they face the "Black Caps" in Ahmedabad.

"Very nervous! If someone had checked my heart rate, it would have easily been 160-175. But that's part of the game. It was a wonderful semi-final, and now we're very happy to go into the final. There will definitely be pressure and nerves, especially playing in India and going for the title. But the boys and the whole support staff are excited as well." — Suryakumar Yadav

Why Shivam Dube Batted at Four?

One of the most discussed moves of the match was the promotion of Shivam Dube ahead of the captain himself. Suryakumar explained that the decision was a calculated match-up orchestrated to dismantle England’s primary spin threat. He noted that while the top three positions in the lineup remain rigid, the middle order is designed to be fluid based on the bowler in operation.

"In this team, everything is settled till number three, so we didn't want to change anything. But when we saw Rashid bowling from one end, Dube was a perfect match-up. Even if I had scored a 50 or 100 in the last game, if the team needed that change today, it was the right call." — Suryakumar Yadav

Captain On Bumrah and Sanju Samson

Suryakumar was effusive in his praise for Sanju Samson, whose explosive 42-ball innings set the tone for the match. The skipper highlighted that Samson’s performance was the culmination of a year of relentless preparation. He also lauded Jasprit Bumrah, whose figures of 1/33 were an anomaly in a game where nearly every other bowler conceded over 10 runs per over.

"I think he knew what he wanted to do as soon as he went in to bat. Even when a wicket fell, he knew the wicket was good, so he kept pressing the pedal. The way he batted was exactly what the team required. It was due after all the hard work he's been putting in over the last year. It was a special knock today." — Suryakumar Yadav on Sanju Samson

Fielding Brilliance and the T Dilip Factor

India’s victory was preserved by a series of difficult catches, most notably from Axar Patel, who patrolled the boundary with precision. Suryakumar credited fielding coach T Dilip for creating a culture of excellence and making mundane practice sessions competitive enough to translate into match-winning moments under the lights.

"I think we need to give some credit to our fielding coach, Dilip T as well. The way he's been working with the boys in practice sessions, making them fun and competitive, the boys have responded really well. Even after their personal skill sessions, they put in extra work for the team, and that is showing on the field." — Suryakumar Yadav