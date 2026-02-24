Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Steve Bucknor Finally Admits Mistake In Sachin Tendulkar's Controversial LBW Call

Steve Bucknor concedes his controversial LBW call against Sachin Tendulkar was an error, revisiting the incident that stunned fans and drew sharp criticism.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 24 Feb 2026 03:24 PM (IST)



Steve Bucknor Sachin Tendulkar Controversy: Steve Bucknor, former international cricket umpire, has long been associated with several controversial decisions involving batting icon Sachin Tendulkar. Now, years later, Bucknor has acknowledged one of those calls as an error. Speaking to the West Indies Cricket Umpires' Association, Bucknor admitted that the LBW decision against Tendulkar was a mistake. The former umpire conceded that he had wrongly adjudged the Indian great out and accepted that errors are an inevitable part of officiating at the highest level.

What Bucknor Said About Tendulkar's LBW

"Giving Sachin Tendulkar out leg before wicket, and it's a matter of knowing that it was a mistake, but until this day, every day, people talk about it," is what Steve Bucknor said about his controversial LBW call against Sachin Tendulkar.

He continued, "Why did I give him out? Was he out and so on? But then in life, mistakes happen. I have accepted that it was a mistake, and life goes on."

What LBW Decision Is Bucknor Talking About

The LBW decision being talked about is likely from India's Test tour of Australia, when Tendulkar was given out against fast bowler Jason Gillespie. The ball had struck tendulkar high up on the pads but he was still adjudged out.

The decision left Sachin Tendulkar visibly stunned, while viewers around the world struggled to comprehend what had unfolded at the Brisbane ground.

From the commentary box, former captain and broadcaster Tony Greig did not mince his words. Reacting instantly to the replay, he remarked, "That is a dreadful decision. Have a look at this, look at the bounce and movement."

The moment quickly became one of the most debated umpiring calls of that era, sparking widespread discussion among players, experts, and fans alike.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was controversial about the LBW decision against Tendulkar?

The ball had struck Tendulkar high on the pads, and commentators like Tony Greig immediately called it a dreadful decision. Viewers were stunned by the call.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 24 Feb 2026 03:24 PM (IST)
Sachin Tendulkar Steve Bucknor ICC Umpires Cricket Controversy
