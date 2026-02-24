Eden Gardens In Kolkata Could Lose T20 World Cup Semi-Final Hosting Rights - Here’s How

As Super 8 stage of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 intensifies, a major logistical detail has emerged that could see one of cricket's most iconic stadiums, Eden Gardens, lose its hosting rights for the first semi-final.

The latest tournament regulations state that the location of Semi-Final 1 is a "floating fixture," and its final venue depends entirely on which teams qualify from Group 2.

Hybrid Model: Pakistan's Shadow

Under a pre-agreed hybrid model between BCCI and PCB, Pakistan will not play any matches on Indian soil.

If Pakistan qualifies for T20 WC semi-finals, their knockout match will automatically be shifted to R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. This means that regardless of their opponent or table position, a Pakistan semi-final will result in Eden Gardens being stripped of the match.

The Sri Lanka Factor

In a new clarification that has caught many fans by surprise, Sri Lanka also has the opportunity to play a home semi-final. If Sri Lanka qualifies for semi-finals and Pakistan does not, the match will shift to Colombo - provided Sri Lanka is not facing India.

If India qualifies for semis and is drawn against Sri Lanka in semi-finals, the match will likely stay in India (unless ICC dictates otherwise based on broader diplomatic agreements).

When Will Eden Gardens Host?

For the historic Kolkata venue to retain its semi-final hosting status, a specific set of results must occur:

Neither Pakistan nor Sri Lanka qualifies from Group 2.

If Sri Lanka qualifies but faces India (subject to final ICC confirmation on hosting priority).

If Group 2 sees teams like England, New Zealand, or Australia (should they advance) making the cut, Eden Gardens remains the primary venue. Meanwhile, Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium is slated to host the second semi-final, which will feature India unless they are drawn against Pakistan.

