Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketEden Gardens In Kolkata Could Lose T20 World Cup Semi-Final Hosting Rights - Here’s How

Eden Gardens In Kolkata Could Lose T20 World Cup Semi-Final Hosting Rights - Here’s How

Under a pre-agreed hybrid model between BCCI and PCB, Pakistan will not play any matches on Indian soil.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 24 Feb 2026 11:09 AM (IST)

As Super 8 stage of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 intensifies, a major logistical detail has emerged that could see one of cricket's most iconic stadiums, Eden Gardens, lose its hosting rights for the first semi-final.

The latest tournament regulations state that the location of Semi-Final 1 is a "floating fixture," and its final venue depends entirely on which teams qualify from Group 2.

Hybrid Model: Pakistan's Shadow

Under a pre-agreed hybrid model between BCCI and PCB, Pakistan will not play any matches on Indian soil.

If Pakistan qualifies for T20 WC semi-finals, their knockout match will automatically be shifted to R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. This means that regardless of their opponent or table position, a Pakistan semi-final will result in Eden Gardens being stripped of the match.

The Sri Lanka Factor

In a new clarification that has caught many fans by surprise, Sri Lanka also has the opportunity to play a home semi-final. If Sri Lanka qualifies for semi-finals and Pakistan does not, the match will shift to Colombo - provided Sri Lanka is not facing India.

If India qualifies for semis and is drawn against Sri Lanka in semi-finals, the match will likely stay in India (unless ICC dictates otherwise based on broader diplomatic agreements).

When Will Eden Gardens Host?

For the historic Kolkata venue to retain its semi-final hosting status, a specific set of results must occur:

Neither Pakistan nor Sri Lanka qualifies from Group 2.

If Sri Lanka qualifies but faces India (subject to final ICC confirmation on hosting priority).

If Group 2 sees teams like England, New Zealand, or Australia (should they advance) making the cut, Eden Gardens remains the primary venue. Meanwhile, Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium is slated to host the second semi-final, which will feature India unless they are drawn against Pakistan.

Also on ABP Live | India T20 World Cup 2026: Semi-Final Qualification Scenarios Explained

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What happens if teams like England, New Zealand, or Australia qualify?

If these teams qualify from Group 2, Eden Gardens will remain the primary venue for the semi-final.

Published at : 24 Feb 2026 11:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
Eden Gardens Eden Gardens Kolkata T20 World Cup 2026 T20 World Cup Semifinal T20 World Cup Semifinal Venues
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Eden Gardens In Kolkata Could Lose T20 World Cup Semi-Final Hosting Rights - Here’s How
Eden Gardens In Kolkata Could Lose T20 World Cup Semi-Final Hosting Rights - Here’s How
Cricket
India T20 World Cup 2026: Semi-Final Qualification Scenarios Explained
India T20 World Cup 2026: Semi-Final Qualification Scenarios Explained
Cricket
India's Next Super 8 Match: Opponent, Date, Venue, Time & Live Streaming Details
India's Next Super 8 Match: Opponent, Date, Venue, Time & Live Streaming Details
Cricket
Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: Live Streaming, Telecast Details
Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: Live Streaming, Telecast Details
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Air Ambulance Crashes in Chatra, All 7 Onboard Killed, AAIB to Probe Incident
Breaking News: Plot to Frame Shankaracharya? Journalist Claims Offer to File Fake Sexual Abuse Case
Breaking News: CM Yogi Boards for Japan After Power Meetings with PM Tharman Shanmugaratnam
Trade Deal Protest: Battle for the Mandi, Kharge and Rahul to Address Thousands in Bhopal Today
Aviation Tragedy: Air Ambulance Crashes in Chatra, All 7 Onboard Killed
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sagarneel Sinha
Sagarneel SinhaSagarneel Sinha
OPINION | Assam Congress At Crossroads Amid Identity Crisis And Leadership Challenges
Opinion
Embed widget