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HomeSportsCricket'Do You Have The Guts?': Sreesanth Throws Open Boxing Challenge To Harbhajan Singh

'Do You Have The Guts?': Sreesanth Throws Open Boxing Challenge To Harbhajan Singh

The Sreesanth-Harbhajan feud has flared up again, with the former India pacer issuing a bold open challenge to settle matters in the ring.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 19 Jun 2026 01:22 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Former pacer Sreesanth challenged Harbhajan Singh to a boxing match.
  • The challenge emerged after Harbhajan's ad referenced 'slapgate'.
  • Sreesanth cited his combat sports involvement for open challenge.

Sreesanth Harbhajan Singh Controversy: The bitter fallout from one of Indian cricket's most infamous controversies appears far from over. Former India pacer Sreesanth has once again taken aim at Harbhajan Singh, publicly challenging the ex-spinner to settle their differences inside a boxing ring. The latest chapter in the long-running feud comes after Harbhajan featured in an advertisement that reportedly referenced the infamous IPL 'slapgate' incident of 2008. While many believed the pair had moved on from the controversy over the years, the commercial has seemingly reopened old wounds.

Sreesanth Issues Direct Challenge To Harbhajan

During an interview Lallantop, Sreesanth was shown a image featuring himself and Harbhajan wearing boxing gloves. The photograph prompted a direct challenge from the fast-bowler to his former teammate.

"This same scene, do you have the guts? Do you have the guts to come into the ring with me? Can you sign and come? Can you? I am asking him. Do you have the guts to come into the ring with me?"

He then continued his challenge, insisting he was serious about the proposal.

"Wearing this same gloves, this is not acting, I am smiling. You are not even smiling, I don't know what you are doing. Let's see. This is an open challenge,"

Also Check: Ugly Scenes At FIFA World Cup 2026; Qatar-Canada Players Clash On Pitch

Former India Pacer References Combat Sports In Challenge

Sreesanth also highlighted his recent involvement in combat sports while explaining why he was confident about stepping into a ring.

"I am currently in the Bear Knuckle Fight League, and I am also one of the main sponsors of Conor McGregor's video, one of my good friends sponsored it, so the promotion is also done. I am challenging you, Bhajji"

The challenge arrives amid renewed debate surrounding the IPL slapgate controversy, one of the most controversial incidents in the tournament's history.

Sreesanth and Harbhajan were central figures in the widely discussed altercation that occurred after an IPL match in 2008.

Although there had been signs that both former cricketers had moved beyond the episode, recent developments have once again brought the matter back into public discussion. Harbhajan's advertisement, which many linked to the infamous incident, appears to have reignited tensions.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Sreesanth challenge Harbhajan Singh?

Sreesanth challenged Harbhajan after the ex-spinner appeared in an advertisement that reportedly referenced the infamous 2008 IPL 'slapgate' incident. This commercial seemingly reopened old wounds, reigniting their long-running feud.

What type of challenge did Sreesanth issue to Harbhajan?

Sreesanth directly challenged Harbhajan Singh to settle their differences inside a boxing ring. He explicitly asked if Harbhajan had the

What is Sreesanth's background in combat sports?

Sreesanth stated he is currently involved in the Bear Knuckle Fight League. He also mentioned being a sponsor for Conor McGregor's video, using this experience to back his challenge.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Jun 2026 01:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sreesanth Harbhajan Singh IPL IPL Slapgate
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