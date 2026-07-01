Sreesanth Gets Major Relief As Kerala Cricket Association Revokes Three-Year Ban

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom KCA lifted Sreesanth's three-year suspension after his apology.

The suspension was imposed for remarks tarnishing the association's image.

KCA issued a warning against any future similar misconduct by Sreesanth.

Sreesanth Ban Lifted: Former India fast bowler S Sreesanth has received a major boost after the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) decided to withdraw the three-year suspension imposed on him. The decision comes after the ex-cricketer submitted an unconditional apology over remarks that the association had earlier claimed tarnished its image. The move effectively ends a lengthy dispute between Sreesanth and the KCA, allowing him to resume his association with the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) without restrictions.

The suspension had been enforced ahead of the previous KCL season following comments made by the former pacer on visual and social media platforms.

KCA Withdraws Ban Following Apology

The matter was discussed during the Kerala Cricket Association's Special General Body meeting held on July 1, 2026. Members reviewed Sreesanth's apology, in which he expressed unconditional regret over his earlier statements directed at the association.

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After deliberating on the issue, the General Body unanimously agreed to revoke the disciplinary action that had kept the former India international away from KCA-related activities for three years.

Before this development, Sreesanth had also challenged the suspension before the Thiruvananthapuram Munsiff Court. However, his petition was dismissed, according to the KCA.

Following the legal setback, the former cricketer formally approached the association with an unconditional apology, paving the way for reconciliation.

KCL Return Cleared, But Warning Issued

With the suspension no longer in place, Sreesanth is now eligible to continue in his role as co-owner of the Aries Kollam Sailors franchise in the upcoming third season of the Kerala Cricket League.

The lifting of the ban clears one of the biggest off-field hurdles for the former India pacer, whose involvement in the league had remained uncertain while the suspension was in force.

Despite revoking the punishment, the Kerala Cricket Association made it clear that the matter would not be viewed lightly if repeated.

The association cautioned Sreesanth that any similar conduct in the future could invite fresh disciplinary proceedings.

The decision marks the end of a chapter that had strained relations between one of Kerala's most recognisable cricketers and the state's governing body. It also ensures that Sreesanth can once again actively participate in KCL activities as preparations begin for the league's next edition.