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English NewsSportsCricketNitish Kumar Reddy Likely To Miss ODIs Against England

Nitish Kumar Reddy Likely To Miss ODIs Against England

England vs India: India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy is racing against time to get fit for the England ODIs following an extended rest order from the BCCI medical team.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 30 Jun 2026 03:38 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Nitish Kumar Reddy likely misses England ODIs due to muscle tear.
  • BCCI medical team advised extended rest, delaying rehabilitation further.
  • Injury disrupts selection strategies; replacement Shedge had poor debut.
  • India team travels in groups ahead of pressured England tour.

England vs India: The emerging Indian national cricket team all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy faces an anxious wait over his fitness ahead of the upcoming limited-overs matches against England. The versatile seam-bowling prospect is highly likely to miss the three-match one-day international series following a series of advanced medical assessments that exposed a complex muscle tear.

The twenty-three-year-old rising star originally reported acute physical discomfort immediately after the conclusion of the final fifty-over fixture against Afghanistan in Chennai. Initial team diagnoses suggested the player had sustained a minor strain, but advanced scans later revealed a complex tear.

The Extended Rest Mandate

The medical department at the Board of Control for Cricket in India has stepped in to stop the player from aggravating the deep tissue damage. The governing body specialists have ordered the young cricketer to undergo a prolonged period of complete physical inactivity.

The highly anticipated tour of England is scheduled to commence at Edgbaston in Birmingham on the fourteenth of July. However, the elite training staff confirmed the player has not yet been cleared to start basic cardiovascular rehabilitation.

"India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy is in a race against time for the three ODIs against England starting July 14 in Birmingham… the BCCI medical team has advised the youngster an extended period of rest, and he has yet to begin his rehabilitation. He was recently ruled out of the T20Is against Ireland and England due to discomfort in his left quadricep," The Times of India reported on June 30.

The Nightmare Selection Headache

The severe medical setback has completely disrupted the selection strategies prepared by the national team management for this summer tour. The multi-skilled player has already missed several high-profile limited-overs matches, forcing selectors to scramble for an alternative tactical balance.

The team management hopes the player can resume competitive training before the upcoming development tour of Zimbabwe. The squad will travel to Harare for a three-match short-format series starting on the twenty-third of July.

The Flawed Replacement Gamble

The national selection committee previously drafted uncapped domestic performance specialist Suryansh Shedge into the travelling squad during the tour of Ireland. The Mumbai all-rounder received his official maiden cap during the second short-format fixture in Belfast.

However, the young replacement endured a highly forgettable debut match, struggling to restrict runs or clear the boundary boundaries. The senior leadership group must now reconsider their backup options before facing a formidable host nation.

The Fragmented Travel Strategy

The senior squad members will arrive in the United Kingdom in two completely separate travel groups to aid acclimatisation. Elite captain Shubman Gill alongside experienced wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul will comprise the initial batch of early arrivals.

The remaining members of the playing group will land in London by the twelfth of July. The team is under immense pressure to perform after suffering a humiliating zero-two series defeat against Ireland.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current fitness status of Nitish Kumar Reddy?

Nitish Kumar Reddy is suffering from a complex muscle tear, which he sustained after the Afghanistan match. He is undergoing an extended period of rest and has not yet started rehabilitation.

Which upcoming series is Nitish Kumar Reddy likely to miss?

He is highly likely to miss the three-match One-Day International series against England, starting July 14. He was also ruled out of T20Is against Ireland and England.

When does India's limited-overs tour of England begin?

The tour is scheduled to commence on July 14 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. This will be a three-match One-Day International series.

Who was brought in as a replacement for Nitish Kumar Reddy previously?

Suryansh Shedge was drafted into the squad during the tour of Ireland. He made his debut in Belfast but had a challenging first match.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Jun 2026 03:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
ENG Vs IND England Vs India India Tour Of England
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