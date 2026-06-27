Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sreesanth confidently stated he could dismiss young Vaibhav.

Sreesanth praised Vaibhav's composure, comparing it to young Tendulkar.

Sreesanth predicted Vaibhav as cricket's future Olympic ambassador.

Ireland secured their first-ever T20 victory against India.

Former India fast bowler S Sreesanth delivered a fascinatingly confident assessment of teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi following the national team's recent setback in Belfast. The volatile paceman insisted he possessed the tactical skill to easily dismantle the young prodigy whilst simultaneously comparing the player's immense mental composure to a youthful Sachin Tendulkar.

A Highly Confident Alternative to the Prevailing Hype

The dynamic commentator offered a balanced mixture of personal bravado and genuine professional respect when evaluating the youngster's aggressive style. He suggested that contemporary coverage often exaggerates modern batting supremacy over historical bowling standards.

The veteran bowler reminded media outlets that true competitive excellence requires proving oneself against elite international strategies rather than relying solely on domestic tournament exploits. He emphasized that matching legendary performers requires sustained longevity across varied conditions.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Kumar Sangakkara On First Sight Of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: 'Bat Sounded Like A Gunshot'

Speaking directly during a featured interview segment, the two-time World Cup winner stated that international reputations are built over several seasons of consistent execution under intense pressure.

“If I had been playing against him, I would have dismissed him. Obviously, if I can get Matthew Hayden out, why not Vaibhav Sooryavanshi? Respect to Vaibhav and his family for producing such a fearless young talent,” Sreesanth said on ABP News.

Comparisons Drawn With Greats

The ex-pacer quickly shifted focus to praise the teenager's distinct psychological approach, observing that his internal confidence mirrored past masters of the game. He urged administrators to accelerate the youngster's development phase immediately.

The expert analyst firmly believes that exceptional natural talent must be integrated into the senior squad setup early rather than keeping youngsters waiting within age-group pathways.

WATCH: Sreesanth's Blunt Take On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

“The self-belief Vaibhav has at such a young age reminds me of Sachin Tendulkar. Sachin was already showing signs of greatness at 15 and was ready for international cricket at a very young age. Vaibhav has shown a similar fearless attitude. Vaibhav should be fast-tracked. The same applies to young fast bowlers. If a 16 or 17-year-old pacer is performing well enough, he should earn his place in the team,” Sreesanth noted on ABP News.

Global Olympic Goals

The former international bowler predicted a massive global future for the young player, suggesting he could help expand the sport's traditional boundary limits. He mapped out an ambitious long-term projection.

The pundit visualises the young left-hander acting as a primary catalyst for international development when cricket enters the multi-sport event roster over the coming years.

“I believe Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has the potential to become one of the biggest ambassadors of cricket. With cricket set to be part of the Olympics, he will play a major role in helping India bring an Olympic gold medal home. If that happens, his success could inspire people from countries like China and Germany to follow the game thanks to BCCI and Vaibhav. Players like Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma have already taken Indian cricket to great heights, and Vaibhav has the talent to carry that legacy forward,” Sreesanth concluded on ABP News.

Historic Setback In Opening Fixture

Meanwhile, Ireland secured their first-ever victory over India in any cricket format, claiming a famous 34-run win in the opening T20 match at Stormont Ground. Local skipper Lorcan Tucker led his team efficiently.

The hosts posted a competitive 182-9 before bowling out the touring line-up for a disappointing 148 runs, building immense pressure ahead of the second fixture on Sunday.