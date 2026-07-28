India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsCJP Protest: Delhi Police Issues Notices To Six X Accounts, Registers FIR

CJP Protest: Delhi Police Issues Notices To Six X Accounts, Registers FIR

Delhi Police held a high-level meeting to examine a GD entry on the reported use of plastic pellets during the July 20 CJP protest.

Written By : Sushil Kumar Pandey |  Updated at : 28 Jul 2026 09:47 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi Police filed FIR, issued notices to six X accounts.
  • High-level meeting examined GD entry about munitions use.
  • Officer in GD entry denied presence, causing scrutiny.

The Delhi Police Special Cell has registered an FIR over alleged objectionable and defamatory posts shared on X during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests. Notices have been issued to six X accounts-@SaffronChargers, @Alpakanya, @DeepakBhardwaj, @BesuraTarasane, @Pritamkrbauddh and @PracticalSpy-asking them to join the investigation. Police have also directed X to remove or disable access to the flagged posts in India.

Meanwhile, a high-level meeting was held at the Delhi Police headquarters on Tuesday to examine a General Diary (GD) entry linked to the reported use of non-lethal munitions, including plastic pellets, during the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) 'Chalo Sansad' protest on July 20. 

GD Entry Under Scanner

According to police sources, the meeting focused on a GD entry recorded at Parliament Street Police Station on July 22 at 1.24 pm. The entry, based on information provided by a Deputy Commandant-rank RAF officer, stated that Rapid Action Force personnel deployed in Zone-1 fired several non-lethal munitions after obtaining permission from a Delhi Police officer of Deputy Commissioner rank.

However, the officer whose presence was mentioned in the entry has reportedly denied being at the location where the plastic pellets were fired. Sources said he maintained that he was around half a kilometre away from the spot at the time of the incident.

Senior officers also examined why the GD entry relating to the July 20 protest was recorded only on July 22 and why it was entered in the afternoon.

Also Read: Punjab University Scholar Dies Of Electric Shock; Students Demand VC's Resignation

Pellet Row Deepens

According to the official record, the RAF used 55 non-electrical shells, 15 electrical shells, five tear smoke grenades, two anti-riot gun rounds and two rounds of plastic pellets while attempting to disperse the crowd. Officials said each plastic pellet round contains four plastic projectiles designed to cause less severe injuries than metal pellets.

The issue has become a major political flashpoint after allegations that protesters suffered serious pellet injuries during the violence. Opposition leaders have questioned the use of such force against students, while the Delhi Police has repeatedly denied that pellet guns were used against demonstrators, describing the claims as false and misleading.

Also Read: Abhijeet Dipke Warns Of Massive Protest If 'Harassment' Of Students Continues

Before You Go

Political Twist: Sharad Pawar Rejects NCP Merger Buzz, Says No Question of Reuniting Factions

Published at : 28 Jul 2026 08:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi POlice DELHI CJP Protest
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
CJP Protest: Delhi Police Issues Notices To Six X Accounts, Registers FIR
CJP Protest: Delhi Police Issues Notices To Six X Accounts, Registers FIR
India
Mine Blast Near LoC Injures Two Army Soldiers In Jammu And Kashmir's Uri
Mine Blast Near LoC Injures Two Army Soldiers In Jammu And Kashmir's Uri
Cities
Punjab University Scholar Dies Of Electric Shock; Students Demand VC's Resignation
Punjab University Scholar Dies Of Electric Shock; Students Demand VC's Resignation
News
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 28 July 2026 - Evening
Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 28 July 2026 - Evening
Advertisement

Videos

Political Twist: Sharad Pawar Rejects NCP Merger Buzz, Says No Question of Reuniting Factions
Chandigarh Tragedy: Punjab University PhD Scholar Dies After Electric Shock Near Girls Hostel
Political Spotlight: Dharmendra Pradhan Gets Grand Odisha Welcome After Exit, Opposition Raises Questions
Breaking: Kangana Ranaut Faces Backlash Over ‘Generation Gutter’ Remark Targeting Gen Z Women
UP Politics: Akhilesh Keeps Congress Guessing as Alliance Talks Stall Ahead of Assembly Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget