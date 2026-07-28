CJP Protest: Delhi Police Issues Notices To Six X Accounts, Registers FIR

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi Police filed FIR, issued notices to six X accounts.

High-level meeting examined GD entry about munitions use.

Officer in GD entry denied presence, causing scrutiny.

The Delhi Police Special Cell has registered an FIR over alleged objectionable and defamatory posts shared on X during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests. Notices have been issued to six X accounts-@SaffronChargers, @Alpakanya, @DeepakBhardwaj, @BesuraTarasane, @Pritamkrbauddh and @PracticalSpy-asking them to join the investigation. Police have also directed X to remove or disable access to the flagged posts in India.

Meanwhile, a high-level meeting was held at the Delhi Police headquarters on Tuesday to examine a General Diary (GD) entry linked to the reported use of non-lethal munitions, including plastic pellets, during the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) 'Chalo Sansad' protest on July 20.

GD Entry Under Scanner

According to police sources, the meeting focused on a GD entry recorded at Parliament Street Police Station on July 22 at 1.24 pm. The entry, based on information provided by a Deputy Commandant-rank RAF officer, stated that Rapid Action Force personnel deployed in Zone-1 fired several non-lethal munitions after obtaining permission from a Delhi Police officer of Deputy Commissioner rank.

However, the officer whose presence was mentioned in the entry has reportedly denied being at the location where the plastic pellets were fired. Sources said he maintained that he was around half a kilometre away from the spot at the time of the incident.

Senior officers also examined why the GD entry relating to the July 20 protest was recorded only on July 22 and why it was entered in the afternoon.

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Pellet Row Deepens

According to the official record, the RAF used 55 non-electrical shells, 15 electrical shells, five tear smoke grenades, two anti-riot gun rounds and two rounds of plastic pellets while attempting to disperse the crowd. Officials said each plastic pellet round contains four plastic projectiles designed to cause less severe injuries than metal pellets.

The issue has become a major political flashpoint after allegations that protesters suffered serious pellet injuries during the violence. Opposition leaders have questioned the use of such force against students, while the Delhi Police has repeatedly denied that pellet guns were used against demonstrators, describing the claims as false and misleading.

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