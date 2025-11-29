Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal's Major Decision Following Rumour-Driven Wedding Delay

Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana's wedding unexpectedly became one of the year's most debated topics, surrounded by speculation and public curiosity.

After several days of silence regarding the sudden postponement of their much-talked-about wedding, both Palash and Smriti subtly updated their Instagram bios - adding Evil Eye emoji.

This small change has triggered a wave of online interpretation, with fans wondering whether it hints at a positive turn in their relationship and whether the wedding might still be on the horizon.

What was initially expected to be one of the standout celebrity weddings of 2025 has instead evolved into a period filled with confusion, rumours, and unanswered questions. Their recent social-media update has only deepened the mystery, giving followers yet another detail to dissect.

Meither Smriti nor Palash released an official statement

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's wedding, initially planned for November 23, 2025, was reportedly postponed after Smriti's father was hospitalised following what was described as a heart-related medical emergency.

So far, neither Smriti nor Palash has released an official statement addressing the delay or the various conversations unfolding online.

In the days that followed, unverified posts from some Reddit users began circulating, claiming that Palash had allegedly been involved with a choreographer shortly before the wedding. These user-generated allegations - none of which have been confirmed - have further fuelled public speculation about the reason behind the sudden postponement.

Palash's mother's statement

Amid the growing rumours and online chatter, Palash’s mother, Amita Muchhal, has broken the silence. Speaking to Hindustan Times, she offered an emotional and reassuring response to the ongoing speculation.

“Both Smriti and Palash are in great pain. Palash had dreamed of bringing his bride home. I even planned a special reception for them… Everything will be fine, the wedding will happen very soon.”

Her clarification effectively shuts down the biggest rumour circulating online - the wedding has not been called off. It has only been pushed to a later date, as both families are choosing to focus on health and stability before resuming the celebrations.