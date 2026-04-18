Smriti Mandhana Breaks Rohit Sharma's Big Record

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Smriti Mandhana becomes India's highest T20I run-scorer, surpassing Rohit Sharma.

India posted 157 but South Africa chased target to win first T20.

India aims to rectify batting and bowling issues for second T20.

Smriti Mandhana created history despite a modest outing, scoring 13 off 14 balls in the first T20 against South Africa in Durban. With just a single run in that innings, she surpassed Rohit Sharma to become the highest run-scorer among Indians in T20 Internationals. Mandhana now leads the charts with 4,244 runs, overtaking Rohit’s tally of 4,231.

Mandhana’s T20I record now stands at 4,244 runs in 161 matches, including one century and 33 half-centuries, underlining her consistency in the format.

She had earlier drawn level with Rohit during her 82-run knock against Australia in Adelaide in February 2026, and went past him on April 17 with her very first run of the match.

In IND-W vs SA-W 1st T20I match, India posted 157 batting first, with contributions from Harmanpreet Kaur (47), Shafali Verma (34), and Jemimah Rodrigues (36). However, South Africa chased down the target on the first ball of the final over to seal a six-wicket win.

South African captain Laura Wolvaardt led the charge with 51, while Annerie Dercksen finished unbeaten on 44. Earlier, Ayabonga Khaka starred with the ball, picking up three key wickets - including Mandhana’s - to earn Player of the Match honors.

IND W vs SA W 2nd T20I Preview

India Women enter the second T20I in Chennai on April 19, 2026, with a clear objective: ironing out the tactical creases that led to their narrow defeat in the series opener. Despite a valiant effort, hosts India struggled with a slow start in the powerplay and a lack of finishing fireworks in the final overs.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has emphasized the need for a more aggressive batting approach from the top order. While Smriti Mandhana remains the backbone, the middle order must capitalize on starts to post a daunting total.

On the bowling front, India's pace attack - led by Renuka Singh Thakur - is under pressure to find early breakthroughs on a track that traditionally aids spinners.

South Africa, buoyed by their clinical performance, will rely on Laura Wolvaardt’s exquisite form and their disciplined seamers. For India to level the series 1-1, they must execute a sharper death-overs plan and ensure their fielding remains world-class under the lights.