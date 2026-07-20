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English NewsSportsCricketShubman Gill Breaks Silence On Rohit Sharma's 'Last ODI' Speculation

Shubman Gill Breaks Silence On Rohit Sharma's 'Last ODI' Speculation

Rohit Sharma's latest ODI century against England at Lord's on Sunday could well rank among the most significant knocks of his career.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 08:08 AM (IST)

In the third and final One Day International against England at Lord's, Rohit Sharma produced a brilliant 138-run knock under intense scrutiny surrounding his international career. Despite his century, alongside notable contributions from Shubman Gill (77) and Virat Kohli (74), India fell short by 27 runs while chasing a steep target of 388, thereby conceding the three-match series 1-2.

The former Indian captain Rohit Sharma's 34th ODI century was his first at Lord's. Coming into the match under considerable pressure regarding his longevity ahead of the 2027 World Cup, Rohit’s composed 110-ball innings featured 17 boundaries and 5 sixes.

Shubman Gill on Rohit's Retirement

Addressing rumors after the match about whether this might mark the end of Rohit's ODI journey, Indian skipper Shubman Gill dismissed the speculation, stating: "He has not told us anything about it being his last game. It is all out in the media only."

Gill further commended both Rohit and Virat Kohli for their sustained excellence across international venues, adding that watching Rohit score a century on a pitch that slowed down in the latter stages was exceptional to witness.

"[On Rohit and Kohli's contributions to Indian cricket] I mean, they have done really well over the years in different parts of the world. And very, very pleased with how Rohit Bhai batted today, especially getting 140. And I think the wicket got a little bit slow in the end. It wasn't easy to score those runs. But I think the way he batted was really a treat to watch."

Rohit's Batting Masterclass

Rohit Sharma produced countless unforgettable innings during his illustrious career. From becoming the only batter to score three ODI double centuries to amassing 33 hundreds - including seven in World Cups - the India captain has built a remarkable legacy. However, his latest ODI century against England at Lord's on Sunday could well rank among the most significant knocks of his career.

With intense scrutiny surrounding his future and speculation over his place in the side, Rohit responded in trademark fashion. The veteran opener answered his critics with a fighting century, delivering one of his finest innings in recent years. Despite his valiant effort, India fell 27 runs short in the third ODI, handing England a 2-1 series victory.

Before You Go

FIFA World Cup 2026: England Beat France 6–4 to Claim FIFA World Cup 2026 Third Place

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 20 Jul 2026 08:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
Shubman Gill ROHIT SHARMA IND VS ENG INDIA VS ENGLAND
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