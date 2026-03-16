Sachin Tendulkar's Unique IPL Record Remains Unbroken For 18 Years

Former Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar holds a rare record in the history of Indian Premier League. During his playing career, Tendulkar represented Mumbai Indians and thrilled fans with several memorable performances. Even after retirement, he remains closely associated with the franchise as part of its mentoring setup. One of the most unusual milestones in IPL history also belongs to the “Master Blaster.”

Tendulkar achieved this feat during the inaugural IPL season in 2008, and remarkably, no Indian cricketer has been able to surpass it in the 18 years since. Even modern greats like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have not managed to break the mark.

Tendulkar’s 18-Year-Old Milestone

Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for most catches by an Indian player in a single IPL innings. During a match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium on May 16, 2008, he grabbed four catches in the same innings.

For many years, Sachin remained the only Indian player with such a fielding performance in an IPL match. Later, Rahul Tewatia equalled the feat in IPL 2019 with four catches in an innings, but even he could not surpass Tendulkar’s mark.

The 'All-time List

Sachin Tendulkar’s record among Indians still stands strong, but the overall IPL record (India and international players) for most catches in a single innings belongs to Mohammad Nabi and Daryl Mitchell, who have both taken five catches in one innings. Tendulkar sits just behind them on the all-time list.

Between 2008 and 2013, Tendulkar played 78 IPL matches, scoring 2,334 runs with one century and 13 half-centuries. His highest score in the league remains 100 not out, adding another highlight to his memorable IPL career.

The 2026 edition of the IPL, which begins on March 28, will open with a match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad. As the tournament enters its 19th season, several Indian players will once again have the chance to challenge Tendulkar’s long-standing record.