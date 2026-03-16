Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketSachin Tendulkar's Unique IPL Record Remains Unbroken For 18 Years

Sachin Tendulkar's Unique IPL Record Remains Unbroken For 18 Years

Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for most catches by an Indian player in a single IPL innings.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 16 Mar 2026 09:21 AM (IST)

Former Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar holds a rare record in the history of Indian Premier League. During his playing career, Tendulkar represented Mumbai Indians and thrilled fans with several memorable performances. Even after retirement, he remains closely associated with the franchise as part of its mentoring setup. One of the most unusual milestones in IPL history also belongs to the “Master Blaster.”

Tendulkar achieved this feat during the inaugural IPL season in 2008, and remarkably, no Indian cricketer has been able to surpass it in the 18 years since. Even modern greats like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have not managed to break the mark.

Tendulkar’s 18-Year-Old Milestone

Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for most catches by an Indian player in a single IPL innings. During a match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium on May 16, 2008, he grabbed four catches in the same innings.

For many years, Sachin remained the only Indian player with such a fielding performance in an IPL match. Later, Rahul Tewatia equalled the feat in IPL 2019 with four catches in an innings, but even he could not surpass Tendulkar’s mark.

The 'All-time List

Sachin Tendulkar’s record among Indians still stands strong, but the overall IPL record (India and international players) for most catches in a single innings belongs to Mohammad Nabi and Daryl Mitchell, who have both taken five catches in one innings. Tendulkar sits just behind them on the all-time list.

Between 2008 and 2013, Tendulkar played 78 IPL matches, scoring 2,334 runs with one century and 13 half-centuries. His highest score in the league remains 100 not out, adding another highlight to his memorable IPL career.

The 2026 edition of the IPL, which begins on March 28, will open with a match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad. As the tournament enters its 19th season, several Indian players will once again have the chance to challenge Tendulkar’s long-standing record.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who holds the overall IPL record for most catches in a single innings?

The overall IPL record, including international players, is five catches in an innings, held by Mohammad Nabi and Daryl Mitchell.

Published at : 16 Mar 2026 09:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sachin Tendulkar IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Sachin Tendulkar's Unique IPL Record Remains Unbroken For 18 Years
Sachin Tendulkar's Unique IPL Record Remains Unbroken For 18 Years
Cricket
Kuldeep Yadav Shares Dreamy Wedding Photos With Vanshika Chadha
Kuldeep Yadav Shares Dreamy Wedding Photos With Vanshika Chadha
Cricket
Akshay Kumar Asks Abhishek Sharma For Autograph; Here's What Abhishek Gifted - WATCH
Akshay Kumar Asks Abhishek Sharma For Autograph; Here's What Abhishek Gifted - WATCH
Cricket
BCCI Naman Awards 2026: Complete List Of Winners
BCCI Naman Awards 2026: Complete List Of Winners
Advertisement

Videos

ALERT: LPG Cylinders Banned for PNG Users; Govt Orders Surrender of Domestic LPG Connections
BREAKING: India’s LPG Carriers Shivalik & Nanda Devi Safely Cross Strait of Hormuz to Gujarat
BREAKING: Assam & West Bengal Heating Up as BJP, Congress, TMC Ramp Up Campaigns Ahead of Polls
BREAKING: Shivalik Ship Safely Crosses Strait of Hormuz, To Reach Gujarat’s Mundra Port Tomorrow
Assembly Polls Update: Congress, AAP & BJP Prepare for Fierce Battles in 5 States in 2026
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | After Nitish The Question Bihar Must Now Face
Opinion
Embed widget