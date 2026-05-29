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HomeTechnologyMeta Is About To Charge You Rs 775 For Using AI On Instagram And WhatsApp

Meta Is About To Charge You Rs 775 For Using AI On Instagram And WhatsApp

Meta is launching paid AI plans under a new brand called Meta One, with prices starting at $7.99 a month. Here is what changes for users on Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 29 May 2026 11:08 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Meta offered two tiers: $7.99 Plus and $19.99 Premium.
  • Basic AI features remain free, paid plans offer higher usage.
  • Subscriptions aim to recoup massive AI infrastructure investment.

Meta has announced a new subscription system for its AI chatbot and social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp. The new plans will be grouped under a brand called "Meta One." The move marks one of the company's most direct attempts to turn its AI technology into a revenue-generating business. 

Meta AI subscriptions will come in two tiers, with prices starting at $7.99 per month. The company plans to begin testing the AI plans next month in Singapore, Guatemala, and Bolivia, before expanding to more countries.

How Much Will Meta AI Subscriptions Cost?

The first tier, called Meta One Plus, is priced at $7.99 (around Rs 775) per month. It is designed for users who regularly use Meta AI for generating images and videos, or for extended reasoning tasks.

The second tier, Meta One Premium, is priced at $19.99 (around Rs 1,939) per month. It includes the same core features as the lower plan, but with significantly higher usage limits. Meta has not disclosed the exact limits for either tier, but said the Premium plan would offer "meaningfully more usage" than the lower-priced option.

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Meta's pricing puts it in direct competition with Google AI, OpenAI, and Anthropic, all of which already offer paid AI plans in India. Google offers three tiers in India, starting at Rs 399 per month and going up to Rs 6,500 per month, with cloud storage benefits of up to 20TB included. 

OpenAI's paid plans in India start at Rs 399 per month and go up to Rs 10,699 per month. Anthropic's Claude Pro plan starts at $17 (around Rs 1,634) per month, while its Max plan starts at $100 (around Rs 9,700) per month.

Will Meta AI Still Be Available For Free?

Meta has confirmed that its AI chatbot will remain free for basic tasks, including image and video generation. However, users who rely on it heavily will hit usage limits and will need a paid plan to continue.

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The subscriptions come as questions grow around the return on massive AI infrastructure spending. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has pledged to spend at least $600 billion on AI infrastructure over the next few years. The company is also building a data centre in Louisiana, expected to cost at least $200 billion. 

While Meta has pointed to improved advertising systems as one early return on its AI investment, the new subscription plans signal the company is now actively exploring additional ways to recover those costs.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the new subscription plans from Meta called?

Meta's new subscription plans for its AI chatbot and social media platforms will be grouped under a brand called

How much will Meta AI subscriptions cost?

Meta AI subscriptions will have two tiers: Meta One Plus at $7.99 per month and Meta One Premium at $19.99 per month.

Will Meta AI still be free to use?

Yes, Meta AI will remain free for basic tasks like image and video generation. However, heavy users may encounter limits and need a paid plan.

Where will Meta AI subscriptions be tested first?

Meta plans to start testing its AI subscription plans next month in Singapore, Guatemala, and Bolivia before expanding to other countries.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 May 2026 11:08 AM (IST)
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