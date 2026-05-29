Meta Is About To Charge You Rs 775 For Using AI On Instagram And WhatsApp

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Meta offered two tiers: $7.99 Plus and $19.99 Premium.

Basic AI features remain free, paid plans offer higher usage.

Subscriptions aim to recoup massive AI infrastructure investment.

Meta has announced a new subscription system for its AI chatbot and social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp. The new plans will be grouped under a brand called "Meta One." The move marks one of the company's most direct attempts to turn its AI technology into a revenue-generating business.

Meta AI subscriptions will come in two tiers, with prices starting at $7.99 per month. The company plans to begin testing the AI plans next month in Singapore, Guatemala, and Bolivia, before expanding to more countries.

How Much Will Meta AI Subscriptions Cost?

The first tier, called Meta One Plus, is priced at $7.99 (around Rs 775) per month. It is designed for users who regularly use Meta AI for generating images and videos, or for extended reasoning tasks.

The second tier, Meta One Premium, is priced at $19.99 (around Rs 1,939) per month. It includes the same core features as the lower plan, but with significantly higher usage limits. Meta has not disclosed the exact limits for either tier, but said the Premium plan would offer "meaningfully more usage" than the lower-priced option.

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Meta's pricing puts it in direct competition with Google AI, OpenAI, and Anthropic, all of which already offer paid AI plans in India. Google offers three tiers in India, starting at Rs 399 per month and going up to Rs 6,500 per month, with cloud storage benefits of up to 20TB included.

OpenAI's paid plans in India start at Rs 399 per month and go up to Rs 10,699 per month. Anthropic's Claude Pro plan starts at $17 (around Rs 1,634) per month, while its Max plan starts at $100 (around Rs 9,700) per month.

Will Meta AI Still Be Available For Free?

Meta has confirmed that its AI chatbot will remain free for basic tasks, including image and video generation. However, users who rely on it heavily will hit usage limits and will need a paid plan to continue.

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The subscriptions come as questions grow around the return on massive AI infrastructure spending. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has pledged to spend at least $600 billion on AI infrastructure over the next few years. The company is also building a data centre in Louisiana, expected to cost at least $200 billion.

While Meta has pointed to improved advertising systems as one early return on its AI investment, the new subscription plans signal the company is now actively exploring additional ways to recover those costs.