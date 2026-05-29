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HomeNewsIndiaSiddaramaiah Meets Rahul Gandhi A Day After Resigning As Karnataka CM, Discusses Future Role

Siddaramaiah Meets Rahul Gandhi A Day After Resigning As Karnataka CM, Discusses Future Role

A day after stepping down as Karnataka Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah met Rahul Gandhi in Delhi amid discussions over his future role, cabinet representation for loyalists in the state.

By : PTI | Updated at : 29 May 2026 11:28 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Siddaramaiah met Rahul Gandhi to discuss his role.
  • He conveyed resignation, declined Rajya Sabha seat.
  • Siddaramaiah seeks berths for son and loyalists.
  • New Karnataka CM selection process underway.

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) A day after resigning as the chief minister of Karnataka, Congress leader Siddaramaiah met Rahul Gandhi at Sonia Gandhi's 10, Janpath residence on Friday morning.

He was accompanied by his son Yathindra.

The meeting is seen as significant because Siddaramaiah will discuss his future course with the Congress leadership, after having already declined a Rajya Sabha seat.

Siddaramaiah has also said that he wants to remain in Karnataka and is not keen on a central role, which the party high command had suggested to him.

Sources said Siddaramaiah only met Rahul Gandhi, as Sonia Gandhi was not present during the meeting.

Siddaramaiah thanked Rahul Gandhi for giving him an opportunity to serve the state and informed him that he had resigned from the chief minister’s post as asked, the sources said.

Siddaramaiah is also likely to seek a berth for his son and loyalists in the new Karnataka Cabinet, including the post of deputy chief minister, they said.

According to the sources, Siddaramaiah later met Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and discussed the new government formation in Karnataka and his future role in the party.

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala, who was present during Siddaramaiah's hour-long meeting with Rahul Gandhi, said, “It was a very pleasant meeting. They discussed multiple issues.” Asked if the transition will be smooth in Karnataka, he said, “Absolutely. There is no hurdle in the smooth tradition of power in the state.” Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Thursday formally accepted Siddaramaiah's resignation as the chief minister.

According to the sources, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is likely to take over as the chief minister of Karnataka, will separately hold discussions on government formation with Congress general secretary in charge of organisation, K C Venugopal.

The Congress will also work on rearranging the party organisation in Karnataka for which discussions will be held on Friday, the sources said.

A meeting of the Congress Legislature Party in Karnataka is likely to be held on Saturday to elect the new chief minister, they said.

A two-time chief minister, Siddaramaiah joined the Congress in 2006 after switching sides from the JD(S). PTI SKC ARI

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Siddaramaiah meet Rahul Gandhi?

Siddaramaiah met Rahul Gandhi to discuss his future course after resigning as Karnataka Chief Minister and declining a Rajya Sabha seat.

What is Siddaramaiah's preferred role after resigning?

Siddaramaiah wishes to remain in Karnataka and is not keen on a central role, preferring to stay active in the state.

Who is likely to become the new Chief Minister of Karnataka?

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar is likely to take over as the Chief Minister of Karnataka.

When will the new Karnataka Chief Minister be elected?

A meeting of the Congress Legislature Party in Karnataka is likely to be held on Saturday to elect the new chief minister.

Published at : 29 May 2026 11:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
DK Shivakumar Rahul Gandhi Karnataka CONGRESS : Rahul Gandhi
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