Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sachin Tendulkar urged upholding student merit and integrity.

He shared father's lesson, society must ensure student fairness.

Tendulkar stressed rewarding hard work, protecting young India's aspirations.

Sachin Tendulkar Student Protest: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has weighed in on the ongoing nationwide student protests, urging society to uphold merit and integrity while ensuring that young people never feel their hard work has gone to waste. Without directly commenting on the political developments, the batting icon highlighted the importance of rewarding honest effort and warned against a culture that values shortcuts over genuine achievement.

Tendulkar Shares Father's Lesson On Integrity

Taking to X, Tendulkar reflected on the influence of his father, a professor, and recalled one of the most valuable lessons he received growing up.

"My father was a professor. He was a mentor and guide to many young students. One lesson that he instilled early on was, 'Failure is okay, cheating is not. Never take shortcuts."

Read More: Sachin Tendulkar Breaks Silence On Student Protests, Sends Strong Message On Merit & Cheating

The former India captain said that society has a collective responsibility to ensure fairness, particularly for students who dedicate years of effort to their education.

"As adults in society, we have the responsibility of shaping culture. A society that prioritises outcomes over effort will seek shortcuts over meritocracy. Today, when students feel disappointed that their hard work hasn't been rewarded, it is understandable. Collectively, we should all work together towards ensuring they don't feel this way again,"

'Young India Is Full Of Dreams And Energy'

Sachin Tendulkar described the country's youth as its biggest asset and called on families, educators and administrators to create an environment where merit always prevails.

"Young India is full of dreams and energy. They are the fuel to our success. As a society, all of us, including parents, teachers, friends, relatives, schools, and administrators, have a massive responsibility and different roles to play in ensuring our youth remain encouraged and energised."

He concluded by reinforcing the need for honesty and fairness in every sphere.

"We must create a culture where hard work is rewarded, honesty is encouraged, and merit wins. I am certain we will all find solutions that strengthen our children's future and safeguard their aspirations. Jai Hind!"

Tendulkar's remarks come at a time when protests over alleged irregularities in the education system continue across the country.

Demonstrations intensified after thousands of students attempted to march towards Parliament on July 20 before being stopped by Delhi Police.