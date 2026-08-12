India’s Predicted XI For Galle Test: Sarfaraz Khan In Or Out?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India adopts two spinners, three pacers for Galle.

The picture regarding Team India’s combination for the first Test against Sri Lanka is becoming clearer as the match approaches. Scheduled to begin on August 15 at the iconic Galle International Stadium, the two-match Test series serves as an important assignment for the visitors under the leadership of captain Shubman Gill.

Following an injury blow to middle-order batter Sai Sudharsan, who has been ruled out of the entire series, Sarfaraz Khan was drafted into the squad. With spin-friendly conditions expected in Galle, the team management is set to field a well-balanced lineup featuring key returns and tactical adjustments.

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Yashasvi Jaiswal And KL Rahul To Open The Innings

In the top order, Team India is expected to rely on the opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and vice-captain KL Rahul. Both openers carry the vital responsibility of providing a solid foundation against Sri Lanka’s spin-heavy attack in challenging subcontinental conditions. Joining them at number three is Devdutt Padikkal, who is set to lock down the crucial top-order slot. Captain Shubman Gill will anchor the middle order at his familiar number four position. Though minor fitness concerns surrounding Gill emerged prior to the practice games, recent updates confirm that he is fully fit and ready to lead the side in the series opener.

Sarfaraz Khan Set For A Recall In Middle Order

The injury to Sai Sudharsan has paved the way for Sarfaraz Khan’s comeback into the playing lineup. Known for his exceptional record against spin bowling, Sarfaraz is widely tipped to feature at number five. Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif has also publicly advocated for Sarfaraz’s inclusion, citing his adaptability in spin-friendly subcontinental venues like Galle. Following Sarfaraz, dynamic wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will occupy the number six slot, providing explosive firepower, while star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will bolster the lower-middle order at number seven alongside his primary duties as a core spinner.

Balanced Bowling Attack For Spin-Friendly Galle Surface

To counter the typical Galle pitch conditions, India is expected to deploy a multi-faceted bowling combination consisting of two specialist spinners and a three-pronged seam attack. Ravindra Jadeja will lead the spin department along with wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, offering variety and wicket-taking options. In the pace unit, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna are expected to share the workload alongside Gurnoor Brar, who is in line for an opportunity to round out India's bowling unit.

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India’s Likely Playing XI For The First Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill (C), Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Gurnoor Brar