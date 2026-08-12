Australia Playing XI For Bangladesh Test Revealed: Star Pacer Returns After 13 Months

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Australia confirms XI with Hazlewood returning for Bangladesh Test.

Starc, Hazlewood, Cummins reunite, forming formidable pace attack.

Nathan Lyon, Green, Webster bolster Australia's spin/all-round options.

AUS vs BAN Test: Australia have confirmed their playing XI for the opening Test against Bangladesh, with Josh Hazlewood set to make his long-awaited return to the five-day format. The first Test of the two-match series will begin on Thursday, August 13, at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin. Hazlewood's inclusion is one of the biggest talking points, with the experienced pacer returning to Australia's Test side after an absence of around 13 months.

Starc, Hazlewood & Cummins Reunite

Australia will field a formidable pace attack featuring Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Hazlewood.

The trio will seemingly share the new-ball responsibilities as Australia look to begin the series strongly on home soil.

Read More: Who Is Georgina Rodriguez? Meet Cristiano Ronaldo's Wife

Hazlewood's comeback provides a major boost to the bowling attack, while captain Cummins will once again lead the side in an important World Test Championship fixture.

Nathan Lyon is also back in the XI after missing the latter stages of the Ashes because of a hamstring problem.

The veteran spinner will add experience to an attack that combines pace and spin.

Cameron Green and Beau Webster have also been included, giving Australia additional all-round options heading into the contest.

Australia Look To Bounce Back Against Bangladesh

The Test series comes after a disappointing ODI tour for Australia earlier this year. During their June visit to Bangladesh, the visitors suffered a 2-1 defeat in the three-match series.

Bangladesh took control by winning the opening two games, claiming the first by 86 runs before completing a five-wicket victory in the second. Australia avoided a clean sweep by narrowly winning the final ODI by one wicket.

It was a landmark result for Bangladesh, who secured their first-ever ODI series win over Australia.

Australia will now have an opportunity to respond in the longer format. With valuable ICC World Test Championship points on the line, the hosts will be eager to put their previous result behind them and establish control early in the series.