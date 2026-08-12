India vs Bangladesh Series Cancelled? Afghanistan T20Is Spark Doubt

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India confirmed three T20Is against Afghanistan in mid-September.

Delhi hosts all Afghanistan T20I matches from September 13th to 17th.

This makes India's previously expected Bangladesh tour highly unlikely.

India vs Bangladesh Series: India's expected tour of Bangladesh has seemingly received a setback after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan for mid-September. The Afghanistan Cricket Board had announced the series on Tuesday, before the BCCI officially released the schedule a day later. All three matches will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, with Afghanistan listed as the hosts despite the fixtures being staged in India.

The development has added further uncertainty around India's previously expected Bangladesh tour around this window, which has been in limbo for some time.

India vs Afghanistan T20I Schedule

The three-match series will be played across five days in September.

IND vs AFG 1st T20I: September 13

IND vs AFG 2nd T20I: September 15

IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: September 17

The series is part of Afghanistan's Future Tours Programme and will be staged in India.

Read More: India vs Afghanistan: 3 T20Is, One Venue! Fresh Bilateral Challenge Set

Afghanistan have increasingly used neutral venues for their home fixtures in recent years, and Delhi will now host the entire contest.

What Happens To India’s Bangladesh Tour?

The Afghanistan announcement has also intensified speculation surrounding India's potential trip to Bangladesh.

There had been hopes that relations between the two cricket boards could improve following the political developments in Bangladesh, with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) pushing for the postponed India tour to go ahead.

Board President Tamim Iqbal has reportedly been keen to revive the proposed series, which has remained uncertain for some time.

However, with India's September calendar now officially occupied by the Afghanistan T20Is, the chances of an India-Bangladesh tour appears unlikely, with the Men in Blue's further assignments for several coming months already planned.

That does not necessarily mean the Bangladesh tour has been formally scrapped. No official announcement regarding the tour or its cancellation has been made as of this writing.