MP’s Son Unleashes Carnage In DPL With Explosive 190 Strike Rate Knock

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom North Delhi elected to field, restricting West Delhi to 147.

Sarthak Ranjan and Vaibhav Kandpal built a dominant partnership.

Ranjan's rapid fifty and Kandpal's 64* sealed victory.

Sarthak Ranjan DPL: North Delhi Strikers produced a dominant performance in the Delhi Premier League, chasing down West Delhi Lions' target with ease to secure an 8-wicket victory in the 23rd match of the tournament on Tuesday. The win was set up by captain Sarthak Ranjan and Vaibhav Kandpal, who launched a ruthless assault during the chase. Ranjan, the son of Member of Parliament Pappu Yadav, struck a rapid half-century before his dismissal, while Kandpal stayed at the crease until the finish.

West Delhi Lions Struggle After Early Collapse

After winning the toss, North Delhi skipper Ranjan opted to field first.

His decision quickly paid off as West Delhi Lions found themselves in serious trouble during the opening stages of their innings.

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The Lions lost five wickets for just 59 runs, leaving their batting line-up under significant pressure. However, their lower order showed resilience and managed to add enough, setting North Delhi a target of 147.

Ranjan, Kandpal Turn Chase Into One-Sided Contest

North Delhi's response was almost flawless from the outset. Sarthak Ranjan and Vaibhav Kandpal put together a century partnership for the opening wicket, taking the game away from West Delhi before the bowlers could make an impact.

Ranjan raced to his fifty in only 24 deliveries and continued attacking before falling in the 11th over.

He finished with 57 from 30 balls, smashing eight fours and two sixes during an innings filled with aggressive strokeplay.

Kandpal provided the perfect support and carried his bat through the chase. He remained unbeaten on 64 from 43 deliveries, finding the boundary eight times with five fours and three sixes.

Yash Bhatia then added a quick 21 from just 11 balls, ensuring there was no late drama.

North Delhi reached the required 147 in the 15th over, completing a comprehensive eight-wicket victory with plenty of deliveries to spare.

Ranjan's explosive contribution earned him the Player of the Match award, capping a memorable outing as North Delhi's captain.