Player Fined By BCCI For Chatting With Girlfriend During Live Match

A Tamil Nadu domestic cricketer has been handed a ₹1 lakh fine and expelled from the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL 2026) after being caught using a mobile phone inside the restricted area during a match. The penalty was enforced by the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU).

While officials have withheld the player's name, a senior Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) representative confirmed that the offender is a left-handed batter who notched two fifties during the previous Ranji Trophy season.

Breach of Integrity, Not Match-Fixing

Authorities clarified that the incident involved no bookmakers, corrupt approaches, or betting ties: The cricketer was caught texting his girlfriend while the match was underway.

The Violation

BCCI rules explicitly prohibit any player or support staff member from possessing or operating communication devices within designated match areas. In addition to an immediate suspension from the remainder of TNPL 2026, the player was slapped with a monetary fine. Further disciplinary action may follow once the full inquiry concludes.

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Understanding PMOA Protocol & Recent Precedents

The Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) is designed as a secure, isolated zone during professional cricket matches.

Under ACSU mandates, all participants - including players, coaches, managers, and support crew - are required to surrender their mobile phones, smartwatches, and communication devices to security personnel before entering the dressing rooms or dugouts.

The strictness of these regulations has been reinforced repeatedly in domestic and international tournaments. Earlier during IPL 2026, Rajasthan Royals team manager Ravinder Singh 'Romi' Bhinder was similarly fined ₹1 lakh after being spotted operating a mobile device in the team dugout.

Additionally, the ACSU has expanded its watch-list to cover modern wearable technology. Items such as smart glasses and recording-capable eyewear are now explicitly banned within the PMOA due to their ability to stream visual and audio data.