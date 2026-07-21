WATCH: Ronaldo Trolled During Spain's FIFA World Cup 2026 Victory Ceremony

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Spain celebrated FIFA World Cup 2026 victory across Madrid.

Celebration host joked Yeremy Pino has World Cup, unlike Ronaldo.

Ronaldo's Portugal exited tournament early, defeated by Spain.

Ronaldo Trolled During Spain Celebrations: Spain's FIFA World Cup 2026 celebrations took an unexpected turn when Cristiano Ronaldo became the subject of a joke during the national team's victory parade in Madrid. As thousands of supporters packed the streets to welcome the newly crowned world champions, one comment from the event host quickly went viral across social media. Spain defeated Argentina in the World Cup final to secure their second world title, prompting massive celebrations across the country as Luis de la Fuente's squad returned home.

Spain mocking Cristiano Ronaldo during their World Cup celebrations 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/ShbPjR8dJg July 21, 2026

Ronaldo Mention Steals The Spotlight

One of the biggest talking points from the celebrations came at Madrid's iconic Cibeles Square, where players were introduced individually before stepping onto the stage.

While welcoming Crystal Palace winger Yeremy Pino, host Raul Ramos delivered a remark that immediately caught the attention of football fans.

“They used to call him Cristiano Ronaldo, but he actually has a World Cup.”

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Clips of the moment soon spread across social media.

Spain Celebrate Historic Triumph

The celebrations followed Spain's memorable FIFA World Cup campaign, which ended with victory over Argentina in the final after Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal.

Portugal, captained by Ronaldo, had already exited the tournament in the Round of 16 after suffering a narrow defeat to eventual champions Spain. Mikel Merino's stoppage-time strike proved enough to send Portugal home.

Before the open-top bus parade through Madrid, Spain's players and coaching staff attended official receptions with the Spanish royal family and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez as the country celebrated another landmark achievement in international football.

The victory parade attracted enormous crowds throughout the capital, with supporters lining the streets to celebrate a squad that ended Spain's long wait for another FIFA World Cup after 2010.