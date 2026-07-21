During the victory parade, an event host joked about Ronaldo, comparing him to Yeremy Pino and highlighting that Pino has a World Cup title. The comment went viral.
WATCH: Ronaldo Trolled During Spain's FIFA World Cup 2026 Victory Ceremony
Cristiano Ronaldo became the target of a joke during Spain's FIFA World Cup victory parade as celebrations in Madrid took an unexpected turn after their triumph.
- Spain celebrated FIFA World Cup 2026 victory across Madrid.
- Celebration host joked Yeremy Pino has World Cup, unlike Ronaldo.
- Ronaldo's Portugal exited tournament early, defeated by Spain.
Ronaldo Trolled During Spain Celebrations: Spain's FIFA World Cup 2026 celebrations took an unexpected turn when Cristiano Ronaldo became the subject of a joke during the national team's victory parade in Madrid. As thousands of supporters packed the streets to welcome the newly crowned world champions, one comment from the event host quickly went viral across social media. Spain defeated Argentina in the World Cup final to secure their second world title, prompting massive celebrations across the country as Luis de la Fuente's squad returned home.
Spain mocking Cristiano Ronaldo during their World Cup celebrations 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/ShbPjR8dJg— FCBMANUELJR 🔟 (@manueljr1000) July 21, 2026
Ronaldo Mention Steals The Spotlight
One of the biggest talking points from the celebrations came at Madrid's iconic Cibeles Square, where players were introduced individually before stepping onto the stage.
While welcoming Crystal Palace winger Yeremy Pino, host Raul Ramos delivered a remark that immediately caught the attention of football fans.
“They used to call him Cristiano Ronaldo, but he actually has a World Cup.”
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Clips of the moment soon spread across social media.
Spain Celebrate Historic Triumph
The celebrations followed Spain's memorable FIFA World Cup campaign, which ended with victory over Argentina in the final after Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal.
Portugal, captained by Ronaldo, had already exited the tournament in the Round of 16 after suffering a narrow defeat to eventual champions Spain. Mikel Merino's stoppage-time strike proved enough to send Portugal home.
Before the open-top bus parade through Madrid, Spain's players and coaching staff attended official receptions with the Spanish royal family and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez as the country celebrated another landmark achievement in international football.
The victory parade attracted enormous crowds throughout the capital, with supporters lining the streets to celebrate a squad that ended Spain's long wait for another FIFA World Cup after 2010.
Frequently Asked Questions
What happened involving Cristiano Ronaldo during Spain's World Cup celebrations?
Who made the specific remark about Cristiano Ronaldo?
Raul Ramos, the event host, made the comment while introducing Crystal Palace winger Yeremy Pino at Madrid's iconic Cibeles Square.
Which teams did Spain defeat on their way to the World Cup title?
Spain secured their second world title by defeating Argentina in the final. Earlier in the tournament, they eliminated Ronaldo's Portugal in the Round of 16.
What was the key moment in Spain's match against Portugal?
Spain defeated Portugal in the Round of 16 with a narrow victory. Mikel Merino's stoppage-time strike proved to be the decisive goal that sent Portugal home.