Rohit Sharma Makes Emotional Statement On 2027 ODI World Cup

Rohit Sharma is now focused solely on ODI cricket after announcing his retirement from both T20Is and Test cricket. The veteran opener remains part of India’s 50-over plans, with the 2027 ODI World Cup emerging as a major target in the latter phase of his international career.

Rohit led India to the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup, where the team suffered a defeat against Australia. With another World Cup scheduled in 2027, the Indian batter has made it clear that he still has ambitions of featuring in the tournament. However, his place in the squad will ultimately depend on his form, fitness and the team’s plans.

Ahead of India’s three-match ODI series against the West Indies, Rohit spoke about his World Cup aspirations and what continues to motivate him.

Speaking to JioHotstar, Rohit said, “The thought that my job is done will never cross my mind. As long as you are playing, there is always something more to achieve. I am looking forward to the World Cup and seeing what lies ahead for me.”

Rohit On Challenge Of Playing World Cup

The former India captain also highlighted the unique demands of playing in a global tournament. According to Rohit, an ICC event requires players to adapt quickly because they face different opponents and play at multiple venues.

“When a World Cup or an ICC tournament takes place, it presents a unique set of challenges. You play against different teams and at various venues. The challenge lies in the need to prepare and think differently,” he said.

Rohit Eyes Elusive World Cup Glory

India have won the ODI World Cup twice, lifting the trophy in 1983 and 2011. Rohit, however, has yet to be part of an Indian squad that has gone all the way in the tournament.

India came agonisingly close during the 2023 edition under Rohit’s captaincy, but Australia defeated the hosts in the final to claim the title.

The 2027 ODI World Cup will be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. The tournament is scheduled to take place from October 4 to November 21.

With roughly a year to go before the tournament, India have a sizeable ODI schedule ahead, including the ongoing three-match series against the West Indies. Those matches will also provide Rohit with another opportunity to stake his claim for a place in India’s 2027 World Cup plans.

For Rohit, the goal is clear: remain fit and in form, earn his place in the squad and finally help India lift the ODI World Cup again.