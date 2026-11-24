Madurai (Tamil Nadu), Nov 24 (PTI) The Madurai district administration has clamped prohibitory orders across Thirupparankundram since Monday night, bringing the hill area under an unprecedented security blanket amid a continuing stalemate over implementing the Supreme Court directive to light the ceremonial lamp on the Deepathoon (stone pillar).

The police have barricaded the Deepathoon atop the mountain and deployed personnel to guard the structure, to prevent any security breach.

A few BJP and Hindu Munnani - a pro-Hindu organisation - members who planned to participate in today's Deepam festival at Thirupparankundram have been placed under house arrest.

On Monday night, Madurai district Collector Nishant Krishna imposed prohibitory orders with effect from 9 pm on November 23 until 10 am on November 25, banning public gatherings, rallies, and unauthorised climbing of Thirupparankundram hill.

However, customary worship, routine temple rituals, lawful access to the dargah, and activities implementing Supreme Court directions are exempted from the restrictions.

Over 5,600 police personnel have been deployed across the hill, temple steps, Girivalam path, and surrounding areas, alongside a strict drone ban for November 23–24.

Madurai City Police Commissioner S Rajendran declared Thirupparankundram Hill and its surrounding areas in the district a temporary "Red Zone," prohibiting the operation of drones and UAVs for two days, under Rule 24 of the Drone Rules, 2016, restricting the use of drones over the entire Thirupparankundram Hill (including its peak), the Girivalam (circumambulation) path, the stretch from the Thirupparankundram entrance arch to the 16-Pillar Mandapam, and the areas between the Girivalam route and the foothills.

Operating drones without prior approval from the authorities concerned is strictly prohibited, police said, warning of legal action against the violators.

The ban is part of broader security measures, including armed police deployment and over 70 new CCTV and facial-recognition cameras following the Supreme Court's November 20 interim order.

The apex court permitted a one-time ceremonial lighting of the Karthigai Deepam lamp at the disputed hilltop Deepathoon (stone) pillar located near the Sikkander Badusha Dargah on November 24, strictly by an authorised team, while barring the general public, processions, and gatherings at the hilltop site to maintain law and order.

The police have made elaborate security arrangements in Thirupparankundram and surrounding areas in view of the Karthigai Deepam festival, deploying about 5,618 policemen, including 12 Superintendents of Police from the southern districts, 8 Additional Superintendents of Police and 132 Police Inspectors, to prevent any untoward incidents.

Security teams have been formed under the supervision of about 12 IPS officers.

Also, according to a release from the Southern Zone Police Chief’s office, 28 senior officers -- a Deputy Commissioner of Police, 6 Additional Superintendents of Police and 21 DSPs/Assistant Commissioners, serving in the southern districts, have been called to Madurai for security duty.

Police personnel have been deployed in all areas, including the mountain peak, dargah, temples, steps, mountain paths, and the Girivalam path and multi-layered security arrangements have been made throughout Thirupparankundram.

Questioning the administration's intent, former Governor and BJP leader Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan sought to know how VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan and others were allowed to protest against lighting the Deepam at Thirupparankundram on Monday, and conveniently labelled it a "protest for religious harmony".

"But when Hindu leaders and BJP functionaries peacefully appeal for the lighting of the traditional Deepam, they are placed under house arrest. What kind of democracy is this? Is religious harmony a privilege reserved for one side alone? Why is the legitimate voice of Hindus being suppressed? This is nothing but blatant political double standards and selective appeasement in Tamil Nadu," she said in a post on X.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)