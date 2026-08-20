ICC Test Rankings Update: New No.1 Batsman Crowned, No Indian In Top 5

ICC Test Rankings Update: The latest ICC Test rankings have brought major changes at the top of the batting charts, with England's Harry Brook moving into the No.1 position. His teammate Joe Root has climbed to second, while Australia's Travis Head has slipped to fourth after a disappointing outing against Bangladesh. There was also significant movement among Bangladesh's players following their historic home Test victory over Australia, while India's Rishabh Pant made a small upward move in the batting rankings.

Harry Brook Moves To Top, Root No.2

Travis Head entered the Australia-Bangladesh Test as the world's leading Test batsman, but his return of only 39 runs across the two innings saw him lose the top spot.

Brook has now taken over at No.1, with Root moving into second. Steve Smith occupies third, while Head has dropped to fourth.

Read More: Joe Root Just 13 Runs Away From Sachin Tendulkar’s Big Test Record

Among the Indian batsmen, Shubman Gill remains seventh and Yashasvi Jaiswal ninth.

Pant has moved up one place to 13th after his strong contribution in the Galle Test against Sri Lanka.

KL Rahul, meanwhile, has slipped one position and is now 35th in the batting rankings. Only Gill and Jaiswal feature inside the top 10 for India.

Bangladesh Rewarded After Historic Win

Bangladesh's landmark victory over Australia has translated into substantial gains in the ICC rankings.

Tanzid Hasan made one of the biggest jumps in the batting chart, climbing 84 places after registering the first century of his international career. He is now ranked 88th.

Bangladesh captain Nazmul Hossain Shanto also moved nine places to 20th, while Mominul Haque, Mehidy Hasan and Shadman Islam made progress as well.

The bowling rankings also reflected Bangladesh's impressive performance.

Hasan Mahmud Jumps 26 Places

Hasan Mahmud was among the biggest movers after troubling Australia's batsmen during the historic victory.

The fast bowler surged 26 places to reach 38th in the Test bowling rankings.

Mehidy Hasan also climbed three places, while Taskin Ahmed gained one spot.

Despite the changes elsewhere, Jasprit Bumrah continues to occupy the No.1 position among Test bowlers.