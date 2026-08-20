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English NewsSportsCricketTeam India's Remaining Cricket Schedule For 2026: Check Full List

Team India's Remaining Cricket Schedule For 2026: Check Full List

India is currently touring Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series. India started the tour on a strong note, winning the 1st Test in Galle by 165 runs to take a 1-0 series lead.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 20 Aug 2026 12:07 PM (IST)

Following the conclusion of their two-Test tour of Sri Lanka in late August, Team India's men's team faces a dense, multi-format itinerary across the remainder of 2026.

Highlights include back-to-back home white-ball series against Afghanistan and the West Indies, followed by a major tour of New Zealand featuring five T20Is and five ODIs.

Remaining 2026 Fixtures

India tour of Sri Lanka (August 2026): August 23-27: 2nd Test in Colombo (SSC)

Afghanistan tour of India / T20Is (September 2026 - tentative):

3 T20Is (Dates and venue TBA)

West Indies tour of India (September - October 2026):

September 27: 1st ODI (Thiruvananthapuram)

September 30: 2nd ODI (Guwahati)

October 3: 3rd ODI

October 6, 9, 11, 14, 17: Five T20Is (Lucknow, Ranchi, Indore, Hyderabad, Bengaluru)

India tour of New Zealand (October - December 2026):

Late October to early November: Five T20Is & Five ODIs (Christchurch, Wellington, Auckland, Hamilton, Mount Maunganui)

November 19-23: 1st Test (Wellington)

November 27 - December 1: 2nd Test (Christchurch)

Sri Lanka tour of India

(December 2026): December 13, 16, 19: Three ODIs (Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad)

December 22, 24, 27: Three T20Is (Rajkot, Cuttack, Pune)

India's Win-Loss Record Under Gautam Gambhir

In 2026 so far, the Indian Men's National Cricket Team has a win-loss record of 22 wins, 12 losses, and 1 No Result across all formats under head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Despite facing notable setbacks in bilateral series, the defining highlight of the year under Gambhir's management has been winning the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup in March.

2026 Win-Loss Record by Format

T20Is: 24 matches | 15 wins | 8 losses | 1 no result

ODIs: 10 matches | 5 wins | 5 losses | 0 draws/no result

Tests: 2 matches | 2 wins | 0 losses | 0 draws

Overall: 36 matches | 22 wins | 12 losses | 1 no result

2026 Series Breakdown Under Gambhir

New Zealand tour of India (January): India struggled in the 50-over format, losing the ODI series 1-2, but bounced back to claim the T20I series 4-1.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup (February–March): A highly successful tournament where India finished as champions, securing 8 wins out of 9 matches, including a 96-run victory over New Zealand in the final.

Afghanistan tour of India (June): India completely dominated this bilateral assignment, winning the one-off Test match and sweeping the ODI series 3-0.India tour of Ireland (June): A brief experimental phase saw India drop both fixtures to lose the T20I series 0-2.

India tour of England (July): A tough away tour where India suffered defeats in both formats, losing the T20I series 0-4 (with 1 NR) and the ODI series 1-2.

India tour of Zimbabwe (July): India got back to winning ways in the shortest format, sweeping the T20I series 3-0.

India tour of Sri Lanka (August – Ongoing): India started the tour on a strong note, winning the 1st Test in Galle by 165 runs to take a 1-0 series lead.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 20 Aug 2026 12:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir Shubman Gill IND Vs SL India Cricket Schedule
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