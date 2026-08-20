MP Pappu Yadav’s Son Sarthak Ranjan Smashes Six Sixes, Unleashes Carnage In DPL Again!

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom North Delhi's Sarthak Ranjan, Yash Dabas posted formidable 207 total.

Ayush Badoni's rapid 90 powered South Delhi's 208 chase.

South Delhi won by four wickets; North Delhi now sixth in standings.

Sarthak Ranjan DPL: Sarthak Ranjan produced a power-packed performance for North Delhi Strikers in the Delhi Premier League, but his attacking knock ultimately ended up on the losing side. The son of MP Pappu Yadav opened the innings and launched six sixes during a 23-ball 45, helping North Delhi make a flying start against South Delhi Superstarz. Sarthak and Yash Dabas immediately put the South Delhi bowlers under pressure, combining for a century opening partnership worth 107 runs.

Sarthak Ranjan, Yash Dabas Add 107 In Opening Stand

Sarthak Ranjan struck at an astonishing rate of 195, smashing six sixes and one four during his brief stay at the crease.

His innings came to an end in the eighth over when Divansh Rawat completed the catch.

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Dabas continued the assault after Sarthak's departure. The opener scored 78 from just 38 deliveries, clearing the ropes six times while also finding the boundary five times.

With the two openers doing most of the damage, North Delhi were able to build a formidable total. Arjun Ruparia added an important 27 later in the innings as the Strikers finished on 207.

However, the imposing total proved insufficient.

Ayush Badoni Turns The Chase Around

South Delhi's pursuit of 208 got off to a difficult start as they slipped to 50 for three.

Captain Ayush Badoni then changed the momentum completely. Coming in at No. 3, Badoni produced an explosive 90 from 47 balls, smashing eight sixes and four fours.

His innings kept South Delhi in contention and ensured the required rate never became completely unmanageable.

The finishing touch came from Ankit Dabas, who struck 26 from only 10 deliveries. His late assault took South Delhi over the line with three balls remaining.

South Delhi completed a four-wicket victory despite being under pressure early in the chase.

The defeat was North Delhi Strikers' fifth loss in nine matches. With three victories and one no-result, they have seven points and currently sit sixth in the DPL 2026 standings.