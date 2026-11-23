Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rishabh Pant pranked teammate KL Rahul during India-New Zealand Test.

Pant, gloved, requested lip balm via a humorous 'kiss' from Rahul.

Rahul appeared startled by Pant's unexpected on-field suggestion.

The incident highlighted players' camaraderie during a match break.

IND vs NZ Test: Rishabh Pant found another way to entertain his teammates during the India vs New Zealand first Test, and KL Rahul became the unsuspecting target of his mischief. A hilarious on-field interaction between the two Indian cricketers caught attention on Day 5, with Pant making an unusual request that left Rahul visibly startled.

The moment unfolded during a break in play when players and support staff were attending to their hydration and other needs. Rahul was applying lip balm when Pant, who was wearing his wicketkeeping gloves, approached him for some assistance.

What followed was an unexpected exchange that brought out Pant's trademark sense of humour. The wicketkeeper appeared to ask Rahul for a kiss so that he could get the lip balm applied despite having both hands covered by gloves. Rahul's immediate reaction made the moment even more amusing.

WATCH: Rishabh Pant Asks KL Rahul For A Kiss To Apply Lip Balm

Rishabh Pant was about to kiss KL Rahul 😭😭 KL Rahul was applying lip balm during drinks break and right after Rishabh pant came and pranked him that he is going to kiss his lips https://t.co/QrWtrsrYk9 — Stubbsy  (@spideypant_) November 23, 2026

Rishabh Pant's Lip Balm Prank Catches KL Rahul Off Guard

Pant's request came after he spotted Rahul applying lip balm. Unable to use his gloved hands, the Indian wicketkeeper turned to his teammate for help.

However, instead of simply asking Rahul to apply the balm, Pant appeared to take the joke a step further by asking for a peck on the lips. Rahul seemed caught off guard by the unexpected suggestion and quickly moved away.

Pant's reaction and Rahul's response turned an ordinary break during the Test into an entertaining moment. The interaction offered a glimpse of the camaraderie between the two Indian players away from the intensity of the contest.

Rishabh Pant And KL Rahul Share Another Light-Hearted Moment

Pant is known for his spontaneous interactions with teammates, and his latest prank added to his reputation as one of the more entertaining personalities in the Indian dressing room.

Rahul, meanwhile, found himself at the receiving end of the wicketkeeper's unusual request. The exchange provided a light-hearted break during the fifth day of the India-New Zealand Test.

The video captures the moment between the two players and their contrasting reactions, making it a fun watch for Indian cricket fans.