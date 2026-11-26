Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Congress open to BSP alliance, awaiting Mayawati's initiative.

Congress MP expressed dissatisfaction with SP's seat-sharing proposal.

Currently, BSP prepares to contest Uttar Pradesh elections independently.

SP and Congress continue cordial alliance talks for resolution.

The Congress has indicated that it is open to a possible alliance with Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, even as its seat-sharing negotiations with the Samajwadi Party (SP) remain unresolved.

Congress MP Imran Masood has not ruled out a tie-up with the BSP but maintained that Mayawati would have to take the initiative to bring the two parties together. He said no discussions had taken place between the Congress and the BSP so far.

"We haven't even held any discussions yet. I have always maintained that all like-minded people, those who wish to uphold the banner of secularism, should come together. But Behenji (Mayawati) would have to step forward, and she simply doesn't, does she?" the Saharanpur MP said.

Deadlock Over SP's Seat Sharing Proposal

Masood also expressed dissatisfaction with the seat-sharing discussions between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, saying the Congress had not demanded the 26 seats reportedly proposed during negotiations.

"We were discussing within the alliance, the meetings took place in Delhi. And after those meetings, if a declaration is made and it is said that ‘Sir, the starting point is 26 [seats]’ — we didn't even ask you for 26 seats. We are not beggars," Masood told ANI.

For now, the BSP is preparing to contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on its own. Apart from the SP-Congress alliance, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) leader Chandrashekhar Azad have also joined hands for the polls.

SP-Congress Alliance Talks Continue

Despite the differences over seat-sharing, leaders from both the SP and Congress have described their negotiations as cordial. A final announcement on the alliance is expected within the next few days.

Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP and national general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav said the two parties had discussed their respective positions and were working towards finalising the arrangement.

"The meeting took place in a very cordial atmosphere. We listened to each other's points of view, and we will soon finalise this alliance and inform you about it. We will complete the process within the next two to three days. The next meeting will take place tomorrow," Yadav said.

Uttar Pradesh Congress in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam also struck a positive note, saying both parties trusted each other and would "manage things jointly".