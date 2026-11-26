Goa Congress leaders held a meeting with the party's national general secretary KC Venugopal in Delhi on Wednesday to discuss a possible alliance with the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and Viresh Borkar's Revolutionary Goans (RG) ahead of the upcoming Goa Assembly elections.

The meeting was led by Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar, with the proposed electoral understanding with the two regional parties emerging as the main point of discussion.

However, seat-sharing remains a sticking point, with the Congress and its potential allies yet to reach an agreement on the allocation of constituencies in the 40-member Goa Assembly.

Congress Proposes 2-3 Seats For Potential Allies

The Congress central leadership has reportedly asked its Goa unit to accommodate its potential alliance partners by leaving two to three Assembly seats for them.

However, it remains unclear whether the Goa Forward Party and Revolutionary Goans will accept the Congress's proposed seat-sharing arrangement.

With negotiations still underway, the question of how the three parties will divide the constituencies remains central to efforts to build an alliance ahead of the elections.