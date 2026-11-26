Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mumbai Indians seek new captain after Hardik Pandya's exit.

A social media post fueled Rohit Sharma captaincy speculation.

Tilak Varma is another option; no official captain announcement.

Mumbai Indians IPL 2027 Captain: Mumbai Indians could be heading towards another captaincy change ahead of IPL 2027, following Hardik Pandya's move to Punjab Kings. The franchise has added to the speculation with a social media post that has caught the attention of fans, with many interpreting it as a possible indication of who could lead the team next season.

The post featured a player holding a Mumbai Indians cap, prompting speculation that Rohit Sharma could return to the captaincy role. The former MI skipper's name has been discussed ever since Hardik's departure, given his remarkable record with the franchise.

However, Mumbai Indians have not officially announced their captain for IPL 2027. The post has fuelled speculation, but it does not confirm that Rohit will take charge again.

WATCH: MI Post Drops Captaincy Hint Ahead Of IPL 2027

https://t.co/XuBsxopPnb — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 25, 2026

Rohit Sharma's Return To Captaincy In Focus After Hardik Pandya Exit

Hardik had taken over the Mumbai Indians captaincy from Rohit ahead of IPL 2024. Rohit, meanwhile, remains one of the most successful captains in the franchise's history, having guided MI to five IPL titles.

His experience makes him a prominent candidate to lead the side again, particularly after Hardik's departure. The trade has left Mumbai with a significant leadership decision to make before the new season.

Tilak Varma is another name that could enter the discussion. The young batter has experience captaining teams in domestic cricket and has also represented India. His potential leadership credentials could make him an option for the franchise, although Mumbai have not indicated that he is being considered for the role.

With the IPL 2027 mini-auction approaching, the captaincy question is likely to remain a major talking point around the five-time champions.

Mumbai Indians' Retained Players And Auction Purse For IPL 2027

Mumbai Indians have retained a group featuring several established international names and promising Indian players. Arshdeep Singh has joined the squad through the trade involving Hardik Pandya, while the franchise will also have nine slots to fill at the mini-auction.

The retained and traded-in players, according to the supplied list, are:

Arshdeep Singh (traded in), Ashwini Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Santner, Naman Dheer, Quinton de Kock, Raghu Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Shardul Thakur, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Will Jacks.

Mumbai Indians will enter the auction with a purse of Rs 32.60 crore. They have nine available slots, including two overseas-player slots.

The franchise will therefore have room to strengthen its squad while also resolving the leadership question. Whether Rohit returns as captain or Mumbai consider another option remains to be seen. For now, the social media post has given fans plenty to speculate about.