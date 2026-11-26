Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Krunal Pandya dodged a shoe thrown by a fan at Wankhede Stadium.

Incident occurred after Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match.

Pandya was approaching fans for autographs at boundary.

Krunal Pandya Shoe Incident: A routine attempt to meet fans turned into an uncomfortable moment for Krunal Pandya during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026, as a spectator appeared to throw shoes at the Baroda all-rounder while he was approaching the boundary to sign autographs. A video that has surfaced on social media shows Krunal walking towards fans gathered near the fence. Just as he got close to the group, a shoe came flying in his direction. The all-rounder managed to dodge the footwear, narrowly avoiding being struck.

Shoe Thrown At Krunal Pandya As He Approached Fans

Someone 𝗧𝗵𝗿𝗲𝘄 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝗲𝘀 at Krunal Pandya 😭😭



After the SMAT match, Krunal Pandya was heading towards the fans to give autographs when suddenly, a fan threw his shoes at him.



Krunal narrowly escaped getting hit and warned the fan not to repeat such behaviour.



Later, he… pic.twitter.com/pI2rRc08aV November 25, 2026

The unexpected act appeared to catch Krunal off guard. He immediately turned towards the spectators and seemingly warned them against such behaviour.

Despite the incident, he appeared to continue interacting with the fans who had gathered near the boundary.

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The footage captures the sequence as it unfolded, from Krunal heading towards the crowd to his quick reaction after the shoe was thrown.

Krunal's apparent decision to carry on with the fan interaction after the incident also stands out.

Krunal Pandya's IPL Journey

Krunal Pandya represents Baroda in the 2026 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In the IPL, however, he spent several seasons with Mumbai Indians, where he established himself as an important part of the side alongside his brother Hardik Pandya.

The brothers were part of three title-winning campaigns with Mumbai, making Krunal a familiar figure at the Wankhede Stadium, where this incident occured.

He is now a part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, after a brief stint at LSG, where he has added two more IPL titles to his collection.