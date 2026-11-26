Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India debates bowling combination for Christchurch Test against New Zealand.

Gurnoor Brar considered; coach Morkel backs his pace, bounce.

Mohammed Siraj also available; final selection decision pending.

Bowlers need to utilize new ball better in Christchurch.

IND vs NZ 2nd Test: India's bowling combination will be under the spotlight when the team takes on New Zealand in the second and final Test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch from November 27. Following the drawn series opener in Wellington, the visitors have decisions to make about their pace attack, with Gurnoor Brar emerging as a possible option.

The young fast bowler is yet to make his Test debut, but his performances during the ODI leg of the tour have strengthened his case. Gurnoor finished as the leading wicket-taker in the five-match series, claiming nine wickets in three appearances at an average of 15.89.

India bowling coach Morne Morkel has also spoken positively about the qualities the pacer could bring to the attack, particularly in conditions that may suit his pace and bounce.

Morne Morkel Backs Gurnoor Brar's Test Chances

Speaking ahead of the Christchurch Test, Morkel acknowledged the excitement surrounding Gurnoor and suggested that the conditions could work in the youngster's favour.

"With Gurnoor, I mean, there's a lot of excitement about him since he has joined the Indian team with his pace and bounce. I think he's a guy that will be well suited to the conditions here," Morkel said.

The bowling coach also indicated that Gurnoor was making a strong case for selection, although he stopped short of confirming a debut.

"Gurnoor has been knocking on the door. He's doing all the right things. But again, the selection as a player is something that he can't control. He needs to just make sure he's ready when he gets the opportunity," he added.

Morkel explained that managing expectations and keeping a young bowler focused were important parts of his responsibility.

"As a bowler, you can get distracted. When he gets his opportunity, and you never know, my job is to make sure he's 100 per cent ready," he said.

What Did Morkel Say About Mohammed Siraj?

Mohammed Siraj's place in the playing XI is another talking point ahead of the second Test. The senior pacer was left out of the first match in Wellington, where India opted for Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj as their four frontline fast bowlers.

However, Morkel did not indicate that Siraj was unavailable or certain to miss the Christchurch fixture. Instead, he confirmed that the bowling options were fit and left the final selection decision open.

"All bowlers are fit and available and we will take a call tomorrow," Morkel said.

He also addressed Siraj's omission from the opening Test, explaining that the conversation with the pacer had centred on assessing his game and identifying areas for improvement.

"Siraj is bowling well. Sometimes decisions are tough ones. My conversation with him was, 'Listen, let's step back a little and see where we can improve.' Selection, we can't control," he said.

India's bowling unit will be keen to make a stronger impact after struggling to dismiss New Zealand in the first Test. Despite posting 720/9 declared in their first innings and securing a lead of 352 runs, India could not take the remaining eight wickets on the final day.

The Wellington surface became increasingly favourable for batting, but Morkel stressed that India's bowlers needed to make better use of the new ball in Christchurch.

"You have to make the new ball count. You need to be brave sometimes," he said.

With Gurnoor pressing for an opportunity and Siraj also available for selection, India's final pace combination remains an important decision ahead of the second Test.