Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Babar Azam refused Pakistani media, speaking to others.

Azam delivered 86 runs in his ILT20 debut.

Babar's debut 86 runs set new fours record.

Babar Azam has found himself at the centre of an unexpected controversy following his debut in the International League T20 (ILT20). Reports from Pakistan claim that the star batsman declined interview requests from journalists from his home country, while speaking to media representatives from India and other countries. According to Pakistani outlet ARY News, reporters covering the tournament were informed by the Desert Vipers' media manager that Babar was not willing to give interviews to Pakistani journalists.

The report further claimed that the Pakistan star went on to interact with Indian and foreign media instead.

Babar's ILT20 Debut Makes Headlines

The media controversy comes after Babar Azam made an impressive start to his ILT20 campaign with the Desert Vipers.

The Pakistan Test captain played a match-winning innings against Sharjah Warriors, guiding his franchise to a six-wicket victory at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

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Babar struck 86 off 51 deliveries, finding the boundary 13 times and clearing it twice.

His contribution earned him the Player of the Match award and also brought him an individual record, as his 13 fours became the most hit by a batter in a single ILT20 innings.

Babar Falls For One In Vipers' Latest Defeat

However, the batsman could not carry that form into the Desert Vipers' subsequent fixture against Dubai Capitals. Babar managed just one run from two deliveries as his side struggled in pursuit of a 165-run target.

The Vipers eventually suffered a 45-run defeat, making it a disappointing outing for the franchise after their earlier success.

While Babar's explosive debut had put his batting ability firmly in the spotlight, the reported disagreement involving Pakistani journalists has now added another talking point to his ILT20 campaign. The PCB's response, if any, remains to be seen.