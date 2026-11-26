Babar Azam is at the center of a controversy for allegedly declining interview requests from Pakistani journalists. Reports claim he spoke to Indian and other foreign media instead.
Babar Azam Snubs Pakistani Journalists, Speaks to Indian Media After ILT20 Debut: Report
Babar Azam faces media controversy after reports claim he declined interviews with Pakistani journalists after his ILT20 debut.
- Babar Azam refused Pakistani media, speaking to others.
- Azam delivered 86 runs in his ILT20 debut.
- Babar's debut 86 runs set new fours record.
Babar Azam has found himself at the centre of an unexpected controversy following his debut in the International League T20 (ILT20). Reports from Pakistan claim that the star batsman declined interview requests from journalists from his home country, while speaking to media representatives from India and other countries. According to Pakistani outlet ARY News, reporters covering the tournament were informed by the Desert Vipers' media manager that Babar was not willing to give interviews to Pakistani journalists.
The report further claimed that the Pakistan star went on to interact with Indian and foreign media instead.
Babar's ILT20 Debut Makes Headlines
The media controversy comes after Babar Azam made an impressive start to his ILT20 campaign with the Desert Vipers.
The Pakistan Test captain played a match-winning innings against Sharjah Warriors, guiding his franchise to a six-wicket victory at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Read More: NZ Captain Delivers Blunt Response To Shubman Gill's Test Ball Quality Concerns
Babar struck 86 off 51 deliveries, finding the boundary 13 times and clearing it twice.
His contribution earned him the Player of the Match award and also brought him an individual record, as his 13 fours became the most hit by a batter in a single ILT20 innings.
Babar Falls For One In Vipers' Latest Defeat
However, the batsman could not carry that form into the Desert Vipers' subsequent fixture against Dubai Capitals. Babar managed just one run from two deliveries as his side struggled in pursuit of a 165-run target.
The Vipers eventually suffered a 45-run defeat, making it a disappointing outing for the franchise after their earlier success.
While Babar's explosive debut had put his batting ability firmly in the spotlight, the reported disagreement involving Pakistani journalists has now added another talking point to his ILT20 campaign. The PCB's response, if any, remains to be seen.
Frequently Asked Questions
What controversy is Babar Azam involved in during his ILT20 debut?
How did Babar Azam perform in his ILT20 debut match?
He played a match-winning innings of 86 runs off 51 deliveries against Sharjah Warriors. His performance earned him the Player of the Match award.
Which outlet reported the controversy involving Babar Azam and Pakistani journalists?
The Pakistani outlet ARY News claimed that the Desert Vipers' media manager stated Babar was unwilling to give interviews to Pakistani journalists.
Did Babar Azam achieve any individual records during his ILT20 debut?
Yes, his 13 fours in the debut innings became the most hit by a batter in a single ILT20 innings. This was achieved against Sharjah Warriors.