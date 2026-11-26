Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 204 runs secured India A's semi-final spot.

Iceland Cricket humorously connected his powerful batting to Nvidia AI.

Former captain Sourav Ganguly called Sooryavanshi India's future prospect.

Ganguly advised against comparisons, letting the youngster develop naturally.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's extraordinary batting display has triggered reactions well beyond the cricketing world. After the 15-year-old smashed 204 runs for India A in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026, Iceland Cricket found a rather unusual explanation for his incredible hitting power, bringing Nvidia and artificial intelligence into the conversation.

The cricket board's tongue-in-cheek post on X suggested that Sooryavanshi's bat might have received an upgrade with Nvidia AI chips. The joke followed the youngster's extraordinary assault against UAE A, during which he sent the ball over the boundary 28 times and struck seven fours.

The innings helped India A secure their place in the semi-finals and gave the cricket world another glimpse of the teenager's remarkable ability. Iceland Cricket's post quickly attracted attention for its unexpected reference to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

Iceland Cricket Brings Nvidia Into Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Conversation

Making a connection between Huang's return as Nvidia CEO and Sooryavanshi's latest batting spectacle, Iceland Cricket wrote on X:

"It's no coincidence that on Tuesday Jensen Huang returned as Nvidia CEO and on Wednesday, the AI chips in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's bat came back"

WATCH POST

It is no coincidence that on Tuesday Jensen Huang returned as Nvidia CEO, and on Wednesday, the AI chips in Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's bat came back. — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) November 25, 2026

The post was clearly a humorous take on the teenager's extraordinary power-hitting. Sooryavanshi's 204-run effort, featuring 28 sixes, was the kind of performance that invited comparisons with video-game-like batting.

His innings also helped India A overcome UAE A in a crucial group-stage encounter, booking their place in the knockout rounds of the competition.

Sourav Ganguly Calls Sooryavanshi The Future Of Indian Cricket

While Iceland Cricket chose humour to react to the performance, former India captain Sourav Ganguly offered a more serious assessment of the young batter's potential.

Speaking to ANI, Ganguly described Sooryavanshi as a major prospect for Indian cricket. He also pointed to the teenager's performances in the IPL and his opportunities with India as signs of his ability.

"He is a good player. At this age, he played so well in the IPL too. He's a huge prospect. Whatever opportunities he has gotten for India as well, he has played [well]. He's the future," Ganguly told ANI.

The former India captain also had a message for those already comparing Sooryavanshi with established players. Ganguly believes the youngster should be allowed to develop without the pressure of being measured against other cricketers.

"Don't make comparisons and all; let him play. He's a left-hander, just 15–16 years old—let him play," Ganguly added.

Sooryavanshi's latest performance has further strengthened the excitement surrounding his future. However, Ganguly's advice is clear: the teenager needs room to grow, rather than the burden of constant comparisons.