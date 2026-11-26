Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Indian film bodies requested ban on Netflix's Pakistani series.

Pakistan minister criticized ban calls as cultural weaponization.

He questioned treating art as a national security concern.

Pakistani industry fears tighter content restrictions post-controversy.

Pakistan's Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal has criticised calls in India to block Netflix's first Pakistani original series, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. Describing the move as an attempt to turn art and culture into political weapons, he questioned why a television drama should be viewed as a national security concern. His remarks came after two Indian film industry organisations urged the government to stop the show's release in the country.

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Ahsan Iqbal Questions Demand To Ban Pakistani Netflix Show

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) raised objections to the series following the release of its trailer. Both organisations wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking a ban on the show, which stars Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed and Mahira Khan.

There has been no clarity on whether the December 4 release will include India or be limited to Pakistan and other markets.

Reacting to the controversy in a post on X, Iqbal questioned the reasoning behind calls to restrict cultural content. He also referred to previous restrictions involving sports and water, arguing that artistic expression should not be treated as a threat.

"First weaponising sports, then water, and now art and culture. The All Indian Cine Workers Association is urging New Delhi to permanently ban Pakistani content. How insecure do you have to be to see a cricket match as a political threat and a television drama as a national security concern? India, grow up.

"Let athletes play, let waters flow, let artists create, and let audiences decide what they watch,” he wrote on X.

He accompanied the post with the hashtag #GrowupIndia.

(Image Source: X/@betterpakistan)

In another post, the minister described the series as an important development for Pakistan's television and entertainment sector, calling it a “significant milestone for Pakistan’s drama industry and cultural exports”.

“Consistent policy focus on opening global streaming avenues, engaging with platforms like Netflix and Disney+, and aligning Pakistan with the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) content region is paving the way for our talent to reach worldwide audiences,” he wrote.

Several social media users supported Iqbal's position, arguing that entertainment and artistic expression should remain separate from political disputes.

Actor Ayesha Omer shared her support, writing, "Let athletes play, let waters flow, let artists create."

Pakistani television anchor and reporter Ajmal Jami also echoed the minister's views.

"First sports, then water, and now even art and culture are being banned! What kind of insecurity is behind the demand to ban Pakistani content? Fear of cricket, a threat from dramas? Let athletes play, let artists create, and let audiences decide what they want to watch.”

Pakistan's Entertainment Industry Raises Concerns Over Possible Restrictions

The calls for a ban have prompted concern among members of Pakistan's entertainment industry, who fear that restrictions on Pakistani content in India could become tighter, potentially affecting its availability on platforms such as YouTube.

Nadeem Mandviwalla, a prominent Pakistani producer, distributor, exhibitor and cinema owner, said the latest demand could have implications for the future of original Pakistani productions on international streaming services.

Film critic and podcaster Omair Alavi suggested that the growing reach of Pakistani shows on global streaming platforms had made sections of India's entertainment industry uneasy.

“They have seen the huge popularity of some Pakistani dramas on Youtube more recently 'Dar-e-Nijat', despite the thaw in cultural and arts relations and exchanges between the two countries,” Alavi said.

Created, directed and produced by Momina Duraid, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo is based on Pakistani novelist Farhat Ishtiaq's bestselling Urdu novel of the same name, published in 2013. Its title translates to 'All the Love Our Hearts Carry'.

The series brings together six love stories and features several prominent Pakistani actors, including Ahad Raza Mir, Iqra Aziz, Hania Aamir and Hamza Ali Abbasi.

It also reunites performers familiar to Indian viewers. Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan previously appeared together in Humsafar, while Fawad and Sanam Saeed starred in Zindagi Gulzar Hai and Barzakh.

The project, which has been eight years in the making, unveiled its trailer this week at Karachi's historic Mohatta Palace, with members of the cast present at the launch.

Duraid, whose production house has backed popular Pakistani dramas such as Humsafar and Zindagi Gulzar Hai, said Netflix had confirmed a release date for the series.

“We had the trailer launch and we are hoping all goes well as it is a big serial and we want it to be appreciated by audiences from around the world on the Netflix platform,” she said.

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India-Pakistan Cultural Restrictions And Their Impact

Cultural exchanges between India and Pakistan were halted following the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack. Pakistan also prohibited the screening of Indian films in its cinemas.

Mandviwalla said the restrictions had affected cinema owners and distributors, resulting in significant business and revenue losses. He added that those working in the industry were finding ways to keep it running despite the challenges.

Following last year's conflict, the Indian government also blocked access to Pakistani-origin content on YouTube in the country. However, the restrictions have reportedly eased unofficially in recent months, with Pakistani dramas attracting considerable viewership among Indian audiences. Several leading Pakistani production houses and television channels have since introduced dedicated YouTube channels to stream their shows.

Jamal Mir, who runs the advertising and marketing agency Prestige, said restricting Pakistani productions on Netflix in India would affect both the streaming platform and creators.

“Pakistani content requires Indian audiences to succeed and encourage streaming platforms to invest further in Pakistani content as people in both countries relate a lot in culture and art,” Mir said.

Earlier this year, the Pakistan government launched an initiative called 'Uraan Pakistan' to increase the global reach of its creators through international streaming platforms that offer paid subscriptions in the country.

(With inputs from IANS)