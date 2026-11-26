Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat on Wednesday said that 30 terrorists from Reasi district in Jammu, who went missing between 1991 and 2003, are now living in Pakistan and operating a terror network from there. He said they are attempting to revive terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir by sending weapons, ammunition and funds into the region.

The police chief said Mahore police station had received credible intelligence that 30 terrorists from Mahore and Chassana, who went missing between 1991 and 2003, had crossed over to Pakistan to receive weapons training with the intention of waging war against India.

In a post on X, the DGP said, "These individuals are now working for Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) in Pakistan. They are sending weapons, ammunition and money to promote terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. They are also instigating and radicalising local youth, encouraging them to join terrorist activities."

30 Terrorists Operating From Pakistan Identified

The 30 terrorists allegedly operating from Pakistan have been identified as Mohammad Qayoom of Shadol; Mohammad Sabdar of Shajroo; Ghulam Mohammad and Ghulam Qadir, both sons of Samdu and residents of Khaur; Mushtaq Ahmed of Khaur; and Khushal Hussain of Dada.

The list also includes Abdul Majeed, Mohammad Rafiq (alias Shabbir), Shabbir Ahmed and Manzoor Ahmed, all residents of Karmakatha; Makhna and Alaf Din of Shajroo; Abdul Majeed of Lar; Ghulam Mohammad (alias Gama) of Shajroo; and Mushtaq Ahmed of Sildhar.

Other identified individuals include Mohammad Yusuf Khakmat (alias Bilal) of Shadol; Mohammad Iqbal and Mohammad Ashraf of Chakras; Ghulam Mohammad of Ladh; Abdul Hamid Nazar (alias Mahamdu) of Shibras; Jamal Din of Sildhar; and Talib Hussain of Chiklas.

The remaining names on the list are Mohammad Rafiq and Gami Gujjar of Ladh; Mohammad Rafiq of Tulli; Mohammad Qasim of Kunderdhan; Abdul Hamid of Balmatkot; Shabbir Ahmed of Bagodas; Mohammad Rafiq of Kunderdhan; and Mohammad Ali of Hasote.

FIR Registered Against 30 Terrorists In 2024

In 2024, Mahore police registered an FIR against the alleged terrorists under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Explosive Substances Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Prabhat said that during the investigation, police recorded statements of witnesses and identified five alleged terrorists who had crossed over to Pakistan to receive training in handling weapons and ammunition.

According to the DGP, these individuals were actively involved in attempts to revive terrorist activities in the region from across the border. They had also allegedly sold their land to generate funds for financing terrorism.

The five have been identified as Mohammad Qayoom (alias Abdul Qayoom), a resident of Shadol in Mahore tehsil; Bashir Ahmed (alias Masoom), a resident of Bidder; Shaukat Ali, a resident of Hundar in Arnas tehsil; Manzoor Ahmed (alias Manzoor Hussain), a resident of Khanti in Thuroo tehsil; and Imtiaz Ahmed, also from Thuroo.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have also seized more than 27 kanals of land belonging to these five alleged terrorists in Reasi district.