Rishabh Pant has etched his name into the record books by becoming the leading six-hitter in the history of the World Test Championship (WTC). The Indian wicketkeeper-batter achieved this remarkable feat on Day 2 of the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch. Pant scored 23 runs off 39 deliveries in India's first innings, with his knock featuring one six, which was enough to take him to the top of the all-time list.

Before the Christchurch Test, Pant was level with England's Ben Stokes in terms of the most sixes in WTC history. Both batters had struck 88 sixes each. However, with his latest maximum, Pant moved ahead of Stokes to reach 89 sixes, setting a new benchmark in the competition.

The contest between Pant and Stokes for the record had been closely followed over the years. With Stokes having retired, Pant now has an opportunity to extend his lead and hold on to the record for a considerable period. Among active players, India's captain Shubman Gill is the closest challenger, with 48 sixes to his name.

Most sixes in WTC history:

- 89 sixes - Rishabh Pant (India)

- 88 sixes - Ben Stokes (England)

- 56 sixes - Rohit Sharma (India)

- 48 sixes - Shubman Gill (India)

- 45 sixes - Yashasvi Jaiswal (India)

Indian Batters Dominate Six-Hitting Charts

Indian batters have consistently displayed their attacking approach since the introduction of the World Test Championship. This is reflected in the all-time six-hitting rankings, where four of the top five positions are occupied by Indian players.

The dominance is equally evident when considering only active cricketers. Pant leads the standings by a significant margin, with Gill and Jaiswal occupying the next two positions. England's Harry Brook and India's Ravindra Jadeja complete the top five.

Most sixes by active batters in WTC history:

- 89 sixes - Rishabh Pant (India)

- 48 sixes - Shubman Gill (India)

- 45 sixes - Yashasvi Jaiswal (India)

- 44 sixes - Harry Brook (England)

- 42 sixes - Ravindra Jadeja (India)