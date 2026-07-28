Ravindra Jadeja Back In Test Squad: A Look At His Stellar Career Record

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom His success against Sri Lanka crucial on spin-friendly pitches.

Ravindra Jadeja is once again set to play a vital role in India's Test campaign as the team prepares for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka. Widely regarded as one of the finest all-rounders in modern cricket, Jadeja has consistently delivered with both bat and ball. His impressive Test record, especially against Sri Lanka, makes him one of India's biggest strengths heading into the series.

With spin-friendly conditions expected, all eyes will be on the experienced left-arm spinner to make another match-winning impact.

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Brilliant Batting Record

Jadeja has established himself as a dependable middle-order batter in Test cricket. In his career so far, he has played 89 Test matches, scoring 4,095 runs at an impressive average of 38.27. His record includes six centuries and 28 half-centuries, highlighting his ability to play both attacking and long innings under pressure.

His highest Test score is an unbeaten 175, which came against Sri Lanka during the Mohali Test in 2022. Throughout his Test career, Jadeja has struck 398 fours and 82 sixes, while maintaining a strike rate of 55.42.

Brilliant Bowling Numbers

Alongside his batting, Jadeja remains one of the most effective spin bowlers in Test cricket. In 89 Tests, he has claimed 348 wickets at an outstanding bowling average of 25.11. His bowling strike rate of 58.1 reflects his ability to take wickets regularly and break crucial partnerships. His accuracy, control, and ability to extract turn from the surface have made him one of India's most reliable performers in the longest format.

Big Advantage Against Sri Lanka

Jadeja has enjoyed considerable success against Sri Lanka over the years. His highest Test score of 175 not out also came against the island nation, underlining his comfort while facing their bowling attack. With Sri Lankan pitches traditionally offering significant assistance to spin bowlers, Jadeja's experience and skill are expected to play a major role in India's chances of success during the series.

Balanced All-Round Contribution

Jadeja's ability to contribute in every department makes him one of the most valuable players in the Indian Test side. Whether it is rescuing the team with the bat, taking crucial wickets with the ball, or saving runs through his exceptional fielding, he consistently provides balance to the playing XI. His all-round performances have helped India win several important Test matches both at home and overseas.

Bright Expectations

As India begins another important Test assignment against Sri Lanka, expectations from Ravindra Jadeja remain high. His outstanding record, experience in subcontinental conditions, and proven success against Sri Lanka make him one of the key players to watch. If he continues his excellent form with both bat and ball, Jadeja could once again play a decisive role in helping India achieve success in the Test series.