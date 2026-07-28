IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketRavindra Jadeja Back In Test Squad: A Look At His Stellar Career Record

Ravindra Jadeja Back In Test Squad: A Look At His Stellar Career Record

Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja returns to India's Test squad for the Sri Lanka series. Boasting over 4,000 runs and 340+ wickets, expectations are high for his performance.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 28 Jul 2026 01:36 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • His success against Sri Lanka crucial on spin-friendly pitches.

Ravindra Jadeja is once again set to play a vital role in India's Test campaign as the team prepares for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka. Widely regarded as one of the finest all-rounders in modern cricket, Jadeja has consistently delivered with both bat and ball. His impressive Test record, especially against Sri Lanka, makes him one of India's biggest strengths heading into the series.

With spin-friendly conditions expected, all eyes will be on the experienced left-arm spinner to make another match-winning impact.

ALSO READ: Gautam Gambhir Will Become India's Greatest-Ever Coach By Winning This Tournament

Brilliant Batting Record

Jadeja has established himself as a dependable middle-order batter in Test cricket. In his career so far, he has played 89 Test matches, scoring 4,095 runs at an impressive average of 38.27. His record includes six centuries and 28 half-centuries, highlighting his ability to play both attacking and long innings under pressure.

His highest Test score is an unbeaten 175, which came against Sri Lanka during the Mohali Test in 2022. Throughout his Test career, Jadeja has struck 398 fours and 82 sixes, while maintaining a strike rate of 55.42.

Brilliant Bowling Numbers

Alongside his batting, Jadeja remains one of the most effective spin bowlers in Test cricket. In 89 Tests, he has claimed 348 wickets at an outstanding bowling average of 25.11. His bowling strike rate of 58.1 reflects his ability to take wickets regularly and break crucial partnerships. His accuracy, control, and ability to extract turn from the surface have made him one of India's most reliable performers in the longest format.

Big Advantage Against Sri Lanka

Jadeja has enjoyed considerable success against Sri Lanka over the years. His highest Test score of 175 not out also came against the island nation, underlining his comfort while facing their bowling attack. With Sri Lankan pitches traditionally offering significant assistance to spin bowlers, Jadeja's experience and skill are expected to play a major role in India's chances of success during the series.

Balanced All-Round Contribution

Jadeja's ability to contribute in every department makes him one of the most valuable players in the Indian Test side. Whether it is rescuing the team with the bat, taking crucial wickets with the ball, or saving runs through his exceptional fielding, he consistently provides balance to the playing XI. His all-round performances have helped India win several important Test matches both at home and overseas.

Bright Expectations

As India begins another important Test assignment against Sri Lanka, expectations from Ravindra Jadeja remain high. His outstanding record, experience in subcontinental conditions, and proven success against Sri Lanka make him one of the key players to watch. If he continues his excellent form with both bat and ball, Jadeja could once again play a decisive role in helping India achieve success in the Test series.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Ravindra Jadeja have a good record against Sri Lanka?

Yes, Jadeja has enjoyed considerable success against Sri Lanka, including his highest Test score of 175 not out. His experience and skill are expected to be crucial on spin-friendly pitches.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
Read More
Published at : 28 Jul 2026 01:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
BCCI Team India India VS Sri Lanka Ravindra Jadeja
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Ravindra Jadeja Back In Test Squad: A Look At His Stellar Career Record
Ravindra Jadeja Back In Test Squad: A Look At His Stellar Career Record
Cricket
Gautam Gambhir Will Become India's Greatest-Ever Coach By Winning This Tournament
Gautam Gambhir Will Become India's Greatest-Ever Coach By Winning This Tournament
Cricket
Who Is Saransh Jain? 33-Year-Old Earns Maiden Test Call-Up For Sri Lanka Series
Who Is Saransh Jain? 33-Year-Old Earns Maiden Test Call-Up For Sri Lanka Series
Cricket
Gautam Gambhir's 'Baby' Post Leaves Fans Wondering: 'Has His Account Been Hacked?'
Gautam Gambhir's 'Baby' Post Leaves Fans Wondering: 'Has His Account Been Hacked?'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Puri Flooded, Chhattisgarh Car Swept Away, UP Child Missing in Open Drain Tragedy
Breaking: Government Seeks Explanation Over Removal of PM Modi’s Facebook and Instagram Post
Parliament Protest: NDA Targets Punjab Govt Over Paper Leak, SP Raises Voice Against Student Action
Parliament Update: Lok Sabha Agrees on Paper Leak Bill Debate After Opposition Disruptions
NDA Strategy: PM Modi Addresses MPs as Parliament Eyes Smooth Session and Paper Leak Bill Debate
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget