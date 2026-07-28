Gautam Gambhir's 'Baby' Post Leaves Fans Wondering: 'Has His Account Been Hacked?'

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir found himself at the center of social media buzz on Sunday, not because of cricket but due to a series of unusual posts from his official Instagram account. The unexpected uploads surprised fans, as Gambhir is generally known for keeping a low profile on social media.

Unusual Posts Spark Online Buzz

Within a short span on Sunday evening, multiple photos and memes appeared on Gambhir's Instagram profile. The posts were unlike his usual style and resembled content commonly shared by meme pages. One of the most talked-about uploads featured the line, "Baby, there was a task," implying that Gambhir would instantly respond to such a message. Other memes also joked about his serious personality and expressionless public image.

The sudden change in content left followers puzzled, with many questioning whether Gambhir had intentionally shared the posts.

Fans Wonder If Account Was Hacked

The comment section quickly filled with reactions from confused fans. Several users said the posts did not match Gambhir's online persona, while others speculated that the activity could be part of a promotional campaign or a planned social media stunt. Many even wondered whether his Instagram account had been compromised.

As of now, neither Gambhir nor his representatives have issued any statement explaining the unusual activity, leaving the reason behind the posts open to speculation.

Coaching Performance Also Under Spotlight

The social media chatter comes at a time when Gambhir's role as India's head coach is already being discussed following the team's recent overseas performances. India's disappointing results on the tours of England and Ireland have led to criticism of the team's approach and tactical decisions under his leadership.

With no official clarification yet, fans continue to debate whether the Instagram posts were part of a campaign, the result of a technical issue, or evidence that the account had been hacked.