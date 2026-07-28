Saransh Jain is a 33-year-old Madhya Pradesh all-rounder, known for his right-arm off-spin and left-handed batting. He received his maiden call-up as cover for Washington Sundar, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury.
Who Is Saransh Jain? 33-Year-Old Earns Maiden Test Call-Up For Sri Lanka Series
Saransh Jain is a left-handed lower-order batter and right-arm off-spinner. He made his First-Class debut for Madhya Pradesh during the 2014–15 Ranji Trophy season.
Thirty-three-year-old Madhya Pradesh all-rounder Saransh Jain has earned his maiden call-up to the Indian Test squad for the upcoming two-match series against Sri Lanka.
The decision by the Selection Committee rewards a decade of patient domestic grind, drafting the off-spinning all-rounder into the 15-member contingent as cover for Washington Sundar, who is sidelined due to a hamstring injury.
Career Highlights
Early Days & Profile: Born in Indore on March 31, 1993, Jain is a left-handed lower-order batter and right-arm off-spinner. He made his First-Class debut for Madhya Pradesh during the 2014-15 Ranji Trophy season.
Domestic Cornerstone: A crucial member of Madhya Pradesh’s historic Ranji Trophy-winning squad under head coach Chandrakant Pandit, Jain has accumulated 188 wickets across 54 First-Class matches. Over the past three Ranji seasons alone, he picked up 78 wickets.
Recent India A Exploits: Jain's selection was cemented following his standout performances for India A during their recent tour of Sri Lanka. In the second four-day game against Sri Lanka A at Galle, he struck a crucial unbeaten 70 at No. 7 and bagged 6 wickets across both innings to power India A to a 10-wicket triumph.
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Strategic Fit in India's Test Squad
Saransh Jain's addition brings balance to India’s spin options in Sri Lankan conditions. With left-arm orthodox spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Manav Suthar, alongside left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, Jain serves as the team's sole specialist right-arm finger spinner in Sundar's absence.
India's 15-Member India Test Squad
Squad: Shubman Gill (C), KL Rahul (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sai Sudharsan*, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Jasprit Bumrah*, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain.
* means subject to fitness clearance from BCCI.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who is Saransh Jain and why was he called up to the Indian Test squad?
What recent performances led to Saransh Jain's selection for the Test squad?
His selection was cemented by standout performances for India A during their recent tour of Sri Lanka. He scored an unbeaten 70 and took 6 wickets in a four-day game against Sri Lanka A.
What role will Saransh Jain play in India's Test squad?
Jain's addition balances India's spin options. He will serve as the team's sole specialist right-arm finger spinner, particularly in Washington Sundar's absence.
What is Saransh Jain's domestic cricket background?
Jain made his First-Class debut in 2014-15 and was a crucial member of Madhya Pradesh's Ranji Trophy-winning squad. He has accumulated 188 wickets in 54 First-Class matches.