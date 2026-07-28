Who Is Saransh Jain? 33-Year-Old Earns Maiden Test Call-Up For Sri Lanka Series

Thirty-three-year-old Madhya Pradesh all-rounder Saransh Jain has earned his maiden call-up to the Indian Test squad for the upcoming two-match series against Sri Lanka.

The decision by the Selection Committee rewards a decade of patient domestic grind, drafting the off-spinning all-rounder into the 15-member contingent as cover for Washington Sundar, who is sidelined due to a hamstring injury.

Career Highlights

Early Days & Profile: Born in Indore on March 31, 1993, Jain is a left-handed lower-order batter and right-arm off-spinner. He made his First-Class debut for Madhya Pradesh during the 2014-15 Ranji Trophy season.

Domestic Cornerstone: A crucial member of Madhya Pradesh’s historic Ranji Trophy-winning squad under head coach Chandrakant Pandit, Jain has accumulated 188 wickets across 54 First-Class matches. Over the past three Ranji seasons alone, he picked up 78 wickets.

Recent India A Exploits: Jain's selection was cemented following his standout performances for India A during their recent tour of Sri Lanka. In the second four-day game against Sri Lanka A at Galle, he struck a crucial unbeaten 70 at No. 7 and bagged 6 wickets across both innings to power India A to a 10-wicket triumph.

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Strategic Fit in India's Test Squad

Saransh Jain's addition brings balance to India’s spin options in Sri Lankan conditions. With left-arm orthodox spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Manav Suthar, alongside left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, Jain serves as the team's sole specialist right-arm finger spinner in Sundar's absence.

India's 15-Member India Test Squad

Squad: Shubman Gill (C), KL Rahul (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sai Sudharsan*, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Jasprit Bumrah*, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain.

* means subject to fitness clearance from BCCI.

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