IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketGautam Gambhir Will Become India's Greatest-Ever Coach By Winning This Tournament

Gautam Gambhir Will Become India's Greatest-Ever Coach By Winning This Tournament

Gautam Gambhir has already distinguished himself as the sole Indian men's head coach to secure two distinct ICC trophies.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 28 Jul 2026 01:35 PM (IST)

Should India claim victory at the 2027 ODI World Cup, Gautam Gambhir will achieve an unprecedented feat by becoming the first men's head coach in cricket history to capture all three major ICC white-ball titles: the Champions Trophy, T20 World Cup, and ODI World Cup.

No men's head coach has ever accomplished this grand slam of limited-overs silverwares. While distinguished leaders like Gary Kirsten (2011 ODI World Cup), Trevor Bayliss (2019 ODI World Cup), and Rahul Dravid (2024 T20 World Cup) have secured individual or dual ICC titles during their tenures, none have completed the full collection.

Gautam Gambhir has already distinguished himself as the sole Indian men's head coach to secure two distinct ICC trophies.

ICC Champions Trophy (2025)

ICC Men's T20 World Cup (2026)

ICC Cricket World Cup (2027) - if India win, Gambhir will become G.O.A.T

Gautam Gambhir Coaching Report Card:

Gautam Gambhir took over as India's head coach in July 2024 with high expectations after guiding Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title as mentor. Since then, India have featured across Tests, ODIs and T20Is under his leadership, with several notable successes as well as a few challenging overseas results.

Overall Record Under Gautam Gambhir

Matches: 70*
Wins: 48
Losses: 18
No Result/Draw/Tie: 4*

Test Cricket

Matches: 16
Wins: 7
Losses: 8
Draws: 1

India's Test campaign under Gambhir has produced mixed results. While the team registered important victories at home, overseas defeats have drawn criticism, particularly after disappointing tours.

One-Day Internationals (ODIs)

Matches: 21
Wins: 17
Losses: 4

The ODI side has been India's strongest format under Gambhir. The team lifted the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and has maintained an impressive winning percentage.

Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is)

Matches: 33
Wins: 24
Losses: 6
No Result/Tie: 3

Key Highlights

Guided India to two ICC titles in his first two years as head coach.

Maintained an excellent ODI and T20I record.

Faced criticism following inconsistent performances in Test cricket, particularly in overseas conditions.

Has the opportunity to achieve a historic coaching milestone at the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Published at : 28 Jul 2026 12:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir ODI World Cup ODI World Cup 2027
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Ravindra Jadeja Back In Test Squad: A Look At His Stellar Career Record
Ravindra Jadeja Back In Test Squad: A Look At His Stellar Career Record
Cricket
Gautam Gambhir Will Become India's Greatest-Ever Coach By Winning This Tournament
Gautam Gambhir Will Become India's Greatest-Ever Coach By Winning This Tournament
Cricket
Who Is Saransh Jain? 33-Year-Old Earns Maiden Test Call-Up For Sri Lanka Series
Who Is Saransh Jain? 33-Year-Old Earns Maiden Test Call-Up For Sri Lanka Series
Cricket
Gautam Gambhir's 'Baby' Post Leaves Fans Wondering: 'Has His Account Been Hacked?'
Gautam Gambhir's 'Baby' Post Leaves Fans Wondering: 'Has His Account Been Hacked?'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Puri Flooded, Chhattisgarh Car Swept Away, UP Child Missing in Open Drain Tragedy
Breaking: Government Seeks Explanation Over Removal of PM Modi’s Facebook and Instagram Post
Parliament Protest: NDA Targets Punjab Govt Over Paper Leak, SP Raises Voice Against Student Action
Parliament Update: Lok Sabha Agrees on Paper Leak Bill Debate After Opposition Disruptions
NDA Strategy: PM Modi Addresses MPs as Parliament Eyes Smooth Session and Paper Leak Bill Debate
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget