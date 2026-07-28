Gautam Gambhir Will Become India's Greatest-Ever Coach By Winning This Tournament

Should India claim victory at the 2027 ODI World Cup, Gautam Gambhir will achieve an unprecedented feat by becoming the first men's head coach in cricket history to capture all three major ICC white-ball titles: the Champions Trophy, T20 World Cup, and ODI World Cup.

No men's head coach has ever accomplished this grand slam of limited-overs silverwares. While distinguished leaders like Gary Kirsten (2011 ODI World Cup), Trevor Bayliss (2019 ODI World Cup), and Rahul Dravid (2024 T20 World Cup) have secured individual or dual ICC titles during their tenures, none have completed the full collection.

Gautam Gambhir has already distinguished himself as the sole Indian men's head coach to secure two distinct ICC trophies.

ICC Champions Trophy (2025)

ICC Men's T20 World Cup (2026)

ICC Cricket World Cup (2027) - if India win, Gambhir will become G.O.A.T

Gautam Gambhir Coaching Report Card:

Gautam Gambhir took over as India's head coach in July 2024 with high expectations after guiding Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title as mentor. Since then, India have featured across Tests, ODIs and T20Is under his leadership, with several notable successes as well as a few challenging overseas results.

Overall Record Under Gautam Gambhir

Matches: 70*

Wins: 48

Losses: 18

No Result/Draw/Tie: 4*

Test Cricket

Matches: 16

Wins: 7

Losses: 8

Draws: 1

India's Test campaign under Gambhir has produced mixed results. While the team registered important victories at home, overseas defeats have drawn criticism, particularly after disappointing tours.

One-Day Internationals (ODIs)

Matches: 21

Wins: 17

Losses: 4

The ODI side has been India's strongest format under Gambhir. The team lifted the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and has maintained an impressive winning percentage.

Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is)

Matches: 33

Wins: 24

Losses: 6

No Result/Tie: 3

Key Highlights

Guided India to two ICC titles in his first two years as head coach.

Maintained an excellent ODI and T20I record.

Faced criticism following inconsistent performances in Test cricket, particularly in overseas conditions.

Has the opportunity to achieve a historic coaching milestone at the 2027 ODI World Cup.