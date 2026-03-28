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HomeSportsCricketRavichandran Ashwin Set To Share Dressing Room With Pakistani Cricketers

Ravichandran Ashwin Set To Share Dressing Room With Pakistani Cricketers

Ravichandran Ashwin signed with the San Francisco Unicorns for the 2026 MLC season, becoming the first Indian-capped player in the league. Ashwin joins a team with Pakistan Bowler Haris Rauf.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 28 Mar 2026 08:45 PM (IST)
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Indian spin wizard Ravichandran Ashwin has officially signed with San Francisco Unicorns for 2026 season of Major League Cricket (MLC). This landmark deal makes Ashwin the first-ever Indian-capped player to compete in the American T20 league, marking a new chapter in his post-international career.

Ashwin’s First League Outside IPL

After bringing the curtains down on his illustrious international career in late 2024 and retiring from IPL after the 2025 season, Ashwin is finally ready for a fresh challenge. While a knee injury previously hampered his plans to debut in the Big Bash League (BBL), his move to the Bay Area is now confirmed.

Sharing a Dressing Room with Haris Rauf

The most talked-about aspect of this signing is the cross-border collaboration. Ashwin will share the locker room with Pakistani pace sensation Haris Rauf. While the two have faced off in highly competitive India-Pakistan encounters, they will now be tasked with leading the Unicorns' bowling attack together.

The squad also features other players with Pakistan roots, such as Hammad Azam and Hassan Khan, though both are now registered as American citizens. This development comes amid a sensitive climate for franchise owners, following recent controversies involving purchase of Pakistani players in other global leagues.

Will the Move Spark Controversy?

The intersection of Indian and Pakistani cricketers in private leagues often draws mixed reactions from fans. With legends like Sunil Gavaskar previously voicing concerns over such associations in other leagues, the spotlight will be firmly on Ashwin to see how he navigates the inevitable social media discourse. For now, the veteran off-spinner remains focused on delivering a "spectacular brand of cricket" for American fans.

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“The opportunity to be a part of MLC with the San Francisco Unicorns was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up,” Ashwin said in an official statement. “Taking on the mantle as the first Indian-capped player is a responsibility I fully embrace.”

A Star-Studded San Francisco Unicorns Lineup

Ashwin joins an ambitious franchise that already boasts massive international pedigree. The Unicorns previously made headlines by securing a long-term deal with Australian captain Pat Cummins. Under the leadership of Matt Short, the squad looks like a formidable contender for the 2026 Championship.

San Francisco Unicorns Squad for MLC 2026

International Stars: Ravichandran Ashwin, Haris Rauf, Finn Allen, Matt Short (C), Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett.

Domestic/US Talent: Brody Couch, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Hassan Khan, Juanoy Drysdale, Hammad Azam.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When did Ravichandran Ashwin retire from international cricket and the IPL?

Ashwin retired from international cricket in late 2024 and from the IPL after the 2025 season.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Mar 2026 08:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ravichandran Ashwin Haris Rauf San Francisco Unicorns MLC 2026
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