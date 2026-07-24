Ashwin Compares Gambhir's Coaching Style With Rahul Dravid's, Points Out 'Lack of Clarity'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ashwin advocates fixed 17-18 player pool for clarity.

As India’s preparations for the upcoming ODI World Cup get serious, the team’s recent ODI series defeat against England has brought critical tactical concerns to light. Even with seasoned stalwarts like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah returning to the squad, Team India appeared far from a settled, cohesive unit capable of going all the way. Weighing in on these struggles, Ravichandran Ashwin one of the most cerebral and analytical figures in Indian cricket expressed his strong dissatisfaction with current head coach Gautam Gambhir's approach.

Ashwin contrasted Gambhir's current model with predecessor Rahul Dravid’s structured formula, warning that India's growing reliance on "bits-and-pieces" players poses a significant risk to their World Cup ambitions.

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Hardik Pandya Dilemma And Makeshift Option

A central area of concern for India remains the lack of a reliable backup for key pace-bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Due to Pandya's ongoing fitness struggles, uncertainty lingers over his availability and readiness for major tournament setups. Management has turned to options like Nitish Kumar Reddy and Shivam Dube as prospective alternatives; however, Reddy has faced his own string of injuries recently. For Ashwin, relying on temporary or makeshift all-rounders is not a sustainable strategic solution.

Speaking on ESPNcricinfo regarding the situation, Ashwin explained:

"If Hardik is not there, it's Nitish Kumar Reddy and then Shivam Dube. There is no point in harping about players that are not ready to play in your combination. If they are injured, they are injured. That's par for the course in any sport. Look at the 2023 World Cup, which just fizzled out because Hardik wasn't part of the combination. But the moment it fizzled out, they were not searching, and they did not try to play the sixth bowler. They skinned the cat differently and went with five bowlers."

Dravid Model Versus The Current Management

Highlighting how former head coach Rahul Dravid handled similar setbacks during the 2023 ODI World Cup, Ashwin emphasized the importance of maintaining clarity and backing specialist players rather than constantly chasing extra options. Under Dravid, when Hardik was ruled out mid-tournament, the management did not scramble for makeshift choices; instead, they adapted by playing five specialist bowlers, keeping the squad balanced and stable all the way to the final.

Addressing the core philosophy of squad building, Ashwin stated:

"They ensured the rest of the squad did not have a lack of clarity and were very stable even after Hardik's injury. They got to the final doing that. The players and the ethos in the dressing room is what will win you the World Cup. This bits and pieces has been a fascination for this management. That's probably why we have struggled in Tests, as Tests are firmly for the specialists. It's match-winners with the ball and bat that this management needs to keep at the top of their mind."

Ashwin's Blueprint For The Road Ahead

To fix these underlying issues and build a winning culture, Ashwin believes the team management must urgently establish absolute role clarity. Rather than constantly experimenting with combinations, India needs to streamline its core pool to a fixed group of 17 to 18 players and give them consistent backing over the next 14 months while testing tactical lineups.

Laying out his clear solution for the team management, Ashwin concluded:

"There needs to be clarity before any discussions about personnel. Go to 17/18 players and tell them that we are going to pick the squad from that pool and they play the next 14 months, whoever that be. It has to have two keepers, three spinners and five pacers. Rotate the players in this pool with the vision of putting the best 11, come the first day of the World Cup. As of now, it's lacking a lot of clarity."