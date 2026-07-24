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English NewsSportsFootballLionel Messi Finalises Argentina Retirement Plan; Next Steps Revealed

Lionel Messi Finalises Argentina Retirement Plan; Next Steps Revealed

Lionel Messi plans to end his Argentina career in the coming months. A high-profile farewell match is being organized, with no further World Cups in his plans.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 24 Jul 2026 11:08 AM (IST)

Reports from Argentine media indicate that Lionel Messi has finalized his decision regarding his international future with the Argentina national football team. The 2026 FIFA World Cup was widely expected to serve as the iconic No. 10's swansong. However, following Argentina's defeat to Spain in the World Cup final, Messi initially refrained from immediately publicizing his long-term plans.

New details have now surfaced regarding his roadmap for the coming months before he steps away from La Albiceleste.

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World Cup Performance And Defying Age

At 39 years old, Lionel Messi defied age and expectations throughout the 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with masterclass performances on the pitch. He concluded the tournament as the second-highest scorer, racking up eight goals and four assists for Argentina. Despite reaching another final, Argentina suffered a soul-shattering loss to Spain. In the aftermath, manager Lionel Scaloni kept the door wide open for his captain, leaving fans wondering whether Messi had played his final match for his country.

Squad Transition Plan Over Coming Months

According to multiple reports across Argentine media outlets, Messi does not intend to walk away immediately. The former Barcelona star hopes to continue representing the national team over the next few months to ensure a smooth transition for the squad. However, another World Cup campaign is explicitly out of his plans, making it clear that his international career will draw to a formal close in the near future.

High-Profile Farewell Match In Planning

To honor the legendary forward, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) is actively planning to organize a special, high-profile farewell match for Messi, as reported by BeIN Sports. Rather than retiring via a simple social media post or brief press conference, this grand event will afford supporters across the nation the opportunity to bid a proper send-off to arguably the greatest football player in Argentina's history.

Legendary Career And Triumphs

Messi's international career has been marked by extraordinary twists and turns. After enduring years of harsh criticism following consecutive major tournament final losses, he led Argentina into one of the most successful eras in football history. As the central figure of the squad, Messi spearheaded triumphs at the 2021 Copa América, the 2022 Finalissima, the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and the 2024 Copa América, alongside reaching the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. His impending international retirement promises to be as unforgettable as his career on the pitch.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will Lionel Messi play in another FIFA World Cup?

No, another World Cup campaign is explicitly out of his plans. He intends for his international career to formally close in the near future.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 24 Jul 2026 11:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
Argentina Lionel Messi AFA Messi Retirement
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