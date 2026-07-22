Argentina Considers Legal Action Over FIFA World Cup 2026 Controversies: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Argentina reportedly considers legal action after 2026 World Cup controversies.

Refereeing decisions, digitally altered images sparked online debate.

FIFA investigates Argentine players' conduct following the World Cup final.

Argentina Football Considers Legal Action: Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign may be over, but the fallout from the tournament appears far from finished. According to reports, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) is exploring legal options following a competition that saw the reigning champions caught in the middle of multiple controversies on and off the pitch. The reported defamation lawsuits would target false allegations, manipulated or unverified images, and evidence-free accusations.

The AFA is expected to not just pursue major media outlets and prominent social media accounts on X, Instagram, and TikTok, but also individuals with small followings who allegedly helped spread the claims.

Tournament Marred By Officiating Debate

Why people are so gullible, and easy prey.. the picture you showed is an edited one. Here's the real one pic.twitter.com/tH8wpUNUdr — G H O S T (@HaAkhaziz) July 16, 2026

Throughout the tournament, Argentina found themselves at the centre of online debate over refereeing decisions.

Social media was flooded with a section of fans claiming that FIFA officials had favoured the South American side with key decisions.

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One of the most widely shared posts appeared to show Lionel Messi stepping on England defender Djed Spence during the build-up to Argentina's late winner in the semi-final. The image was later proven to have been digitally altered by independent fact-checkers and online investigators.

The controversy was mainly amplified after Argentina's Round of 16 victory over Egypt.

Members of the Egyptian camp raised questions on the fairness of the tournament in the fallout of conceding 3 goals in about 15 minutes, losing the game 3-2 and being eliminated.

FIFA's Chief Refereeing Officer, Pierluigi Collina, firmly rejected those accusations and publicly Francois Letexier, the French referee who officiated that match.

FIFA Probe Continues

Lionel Messi's side reached a second successive World Cup final after edging past England in the semi-finals.

However, their title defence ended with a 1-0 extra-time defeat to Spain, as Ferran Torres struck the decisive goal after Enzo Fernandez's dismissal left Argentina with ten men.

Despite losing the final, Argentina again found themselves under scrutiny after the match.

This is because of the conduct of several players during heated exchanges that followed the final whistle.

FIFA has since opened an investigation into the incidents, with the governing body examining the post-match altercations involving members of the Argentine squad.