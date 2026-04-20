Yes, Rashid Khan revealed in his book that he was informally invited to abandon Afghanistan and represent both India and Australia.
Rashid Khan Wants To Switch To India? His Reply
A “senior official from Indian cricket” reportedly suggested that Rashid Khan consider relocating to India permanently.
In his newly released book, Rashid Khan: From Streets to Stardom, Afghan cricket sensation Rashid Khan has made the startling revelation that he was once informally invited to abandon his home nation to represent India and Australia.
According to the 27-year-old leg-spinner, the most direct approach came during the 2023 IPL season while he was playing for Gujarat Titans. Khan recounts a meeting with a "high-ranking official from the Indian Cricket Board" who cited the unstable political climate in Afghanistan as a reason for him to relocate.
Details of Offer
The official reportedly suggested that Rashid Khan should move to India permanently. "The situation in your country is very bad. Come stay in India. We will give you Indian documents, live here, play cricket here," the official allegedly told him.
Taken aback by the suggestion, Rashid politely declined. He recalls smiling and telling the official, "Thank you very much. I am playing for my country, Afghanistan." The book also mentions a similar approach from Australia, though Rashid provides fewer details on that specific encounter.
“I received such offers (citizenship and playing) from both Australia and India. But I told them, ‘If I don't play for my country, I won't play for any other country either,'” he wrote.
Legacy of Loyalty
Rashid's commitment to Afghanistan has been a recurring theme in his career. In 2018, following a dominant performance for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian fans took to social media to petition the government to grant him citizenship. The frenzy grew so large that then-External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and then-Afghan President Ashraf Ghani both publicly addressed the matter, with Ghani asserting that Rashid was a "national hero" who belonged to Afghanistan.
The star bowler, who recently celebrated the birth of his son, Azlan, reiterated his stance in his memoir: "If I don't play for my country, I won't play for any other country either."
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Frequently Asked Questions
Did Rashid Khan ever receive offers to play for other countries?
What reason was given for the offer to play for India?
A high-ranking official from the Indian Cricket Board cited the unstable political climate in Afghanistan as the reason for the suggestion.
How did Rashid Khan respond to these offers?
Rashid Khan politely declined both offers, stating his commitment to playing for his country, Afghanistan.
Has there been past public sentiment for Rashid Khan to play for India?
Yes, in 2018, Indian fans petitioned the government for his citizenship after his strong performance in the IPL, a matter also publicly addressed by government officials.